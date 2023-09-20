Former Queensland Origin representative set to enter open market for 2024, NRL club set to offload outside-back

One-time Queensland Origin representative Corey Allan is set to be offloaded by current NRL club Sydney Roosters upon completion of the 2023 campaign.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the outside-back, capable of playing wing, centre or full-back, will not be offered a new contract and is set to enter the open market for 2024.

It will end just a 12-month stay with the Roosters, having joined the side ahead of 2023 from Canterbury Bulldogs.

Allan, 25, has made 12 appearances in the current campaign, struggling to find consistency in Trent Robinson’s star-studded squad. He has featured 62 times in the competition Down Under, scoring 13 tries, having made his debut with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019.

He played his one and only game for the Maroons in the 2020 series under then-coach Wayne Bennett, winning the series 2-1. He was named at full-back for Game III, sent to the sin-bin in the 20-12 win over New South Wales.

Fox Sports insist that Allan would be a handy pick up for several NRL clubs, naming Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, while Super League sides are also well underway in their recruitment for 2024.

Catalans Dragons will lose influential full-back Sam Tomkins at the end of the year, with the former England captain set to hang up the boots after an illustrious career.

Adam Keighran will join Wigan in 2024, with an option for 2024 for fellow centre Matt Ikuvalu.

Hull KR and Huddersfield look to have completed their overseas recruitment, already meeting their max of seven for 2024. Nathan Peats’ recent retirement decision has opened a spot for NRL half-back Adam Clune at expected destination Giants.

At Sydney Roosters, Drew Hutchison, Jake Turpin and Connor Watson all remain off-contract at the end of the season and have all been linked with the Bulldogs as part of Phil Gould’s squad revamp.

RUMOUR MILL: Club legend to return to Warrington as Gil Dudson prepares for exit; Greg Eden’s next destination following confirmed departure