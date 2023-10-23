Former NRL ace scores on Poland debut in win over international debutants North Macedonia

Former NRL player Malakai Watene-Zelezniak made his debut for Poland in their 40-8 win over international debutants North Macedonia in Sydney on Saturday.

Watene-Zelezniak, brother of New Zealand international Dallin, qualifies to represent Poland through his grandfather.

The 32-year-old retired from the NRL in 2021 after suffering acute kidney failure the previous year but has since made a comeback in the lower grades.

Watene-Zelezniak was born in Australia and is of Māori, Tongan and Polish heritage. He proudly pulled on the Poland jersey for the first time on Saturday, scoring a try in their 40-8 win over North Macedonia, who made their debut in a men’s senior international test match.

Watene-Zelezniak represented his Tongan heritage at the World Cup 9s in 2019, playing three matches for Tonga.

And now he’s honoured his grandfather by pulling on Polish jersey – as well as sponsoring the match kit via his watch company W Zelezniak.

He posted on Instagram: “Huge honour to represent the birthplace of my grandpa Adam Zelezniak. Loved sharing the field with my Polska brothers.”

Former Wakefield, Featherstone and Bradford half-back Harry Siejka co-captained Poland, scoring a try and kicking six goals, racking up a personal tally of 16 points.

Ethan Niszczot, nephew of former South Sydney great Ziggy Niszczot, also featured for Poland.

How North Macedonia and Poland lined up

North Macedonia: Elia Georgievski; Angelo Avramovski, Xanda Georgievski, Aledin Hrvat, Jayden Gouganovski; Mitchel Stojanoski, James Suleski; Jayden Foye, Jake Mitrevski, James Mirceski, Aleks Stojkovski, Jamie Miletic, Josh Kosteski. Subs: Aleks Srbinovski, Josh Boicheski, Sean Metelovski, Justin Miletec.

Tries: Foye, Gouganovski Goals:

Poland: Callum Gromek; Daniel Stiff, Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, Ethan Niszczot, Reece Lipowicz; Matthew Stachnik, Harrison Siejka; Mitchell Shaw, Arek Werstak, Norbert Bałaciński, Chippie Korostchuk, Simon Maslanka, Zac Lipowicz. Subs: Lachlan Srama, Brayden Tyburski, Tynan Forster, Adam Artsivourtsis.

Tries: Siejka, Z Lipowicz, Gromek, Niszczot, Watene-Zelezniak, Stachnik, R Lipowicz Goals: Siejka 6

