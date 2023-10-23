York Knights recruit Jimmy Keinhorst self-funds trip to represent Germany in Griffin Cup clash with Netherlands

York Knights’ new recruit Jimmy Keinhorst returned to international duty with Germany on Saturday as they faced the Netherlands in their annual Griffin Cup match.

Keinhorst won his 10th cap for Germany as they went down to a 44-18 defeat in Hattingen, with Mitch Donnelly scoring six tries for the Netherlands.

Keinhorst, who qualifies to represent Germany through his father, self-funded his trip to represent his German heritage alongside Wakefield Trinity youngster Charlie Tetley.

Speaking before the Griffin Cup clash, NRLD president Bob Doughton said: “I’m pleased that we’re able to call on professional talent for this game in Jimmy Keinhorst and Charlie Tetley who are funding their own trips to the game, which shows excellent commitment to the national team and blends nicely with our local players such as Liam Doughton who will play his 30th game for Germany.”

Keinhorst, who won a Super League Grand Final with Leeds Rhinos in 2015, has penned a one-year contract with Championship side York for 2024.

Netherlands win Griffin Cup

Donnelly’s six tries inspired Netherlands to regain the Griffin Cup with a 44-18 victory in front of more than a crowd of 800 in Hattingen – their largest ever attendance.

The win sees the Netherlands lead 6-5 in the annual series – their fourth successive win for the Oranje in their autumn men’s senior international matches.

Netherlands coach Dave Hunter said: “It was a really good day for rugby league and pleasing to win the Griffin Cup back from Germany, who did an amazing job of organising the game.

“We performed well, although I’m still disappointed that we make mistakes and let teams back into games for large periods.

“Positively, we found out where their weaknesses were and were able to exploit them.

“We have one more match to go this year, the guys are going to stay switched on and focussed to get the job done and hopefully make it five out of five.”

How Germany and Netherlands lined up

Germany: Brian Kikawa; Dorotej-Dado Arnold, Basti Paassen, Felix Rau, Fabian Kramer; Liam Doughton, Alex Nyahoe; Mawuli Amefia, Harry Cartwright, Killiam Martin, Martin Tormann, Eoin Bowie, Jimmy Keinhorst. Subs: Alexej Petry, Max Alderson, Charlie Tetley, Dany Doukeng.

Tries: Kramer (4) Goals: Rau 1

Netherlands: Harry Mulligan; Isaac Ngirubiu, Mike Prins, Mitch Donnelly, Hamish Wragg; Will Johnston, Damon Koolstra; Mauricio Gomez Pazos, James Adams, Bonne Wilce, Lucas Thomson, Tom Van Bokhoven, Frank Longhurst. Subs: Daan Van Rossum, Thomas Turnock, Soren Van Der Linden, Shadan Lavia.

Tries: Donnelly (6) Goals: Mulligan 6

READ NEXT: How the international calendar is shaping up for 2023