Matt Parcell has restarted his playing career after a year in retirement – and insists he had no intention of ever playing again after his time at Hull KR drew to a close.

Parcell brought the curtain down on a fine career on both sides of the world at the end of last year, with his final game as a professional for the Robins in the Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors.

Parcell, a former Super League winner with Leeds Rhinos, also played for the likes of Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL before moving to England and it looked as though he had hung the boots up on a permanent basis.

However, the hooker was tempted out of retirement for the 2026 season by Ben and Shane Walker, who will coach the Western Clydesdales next year.

And Parcell, who is still only 33, insists a determination to repay the pair for the impact they have had on his own career was largely behind the reason to lace up his boots once again.

“When I finished in England. I was pretty happy. I was done,” Parcell said. “A chat with Ben and Shane changed that though and to be honest they didn’t really have to say much.

“I owe them so much. I was 17 when I played for them at Ipswich Jets and I wouldn’t be a professional player if was not for their support, their coaching and everything else they did for me.

“The opportunity to play for them one more time was too good to pass up.”

The Walker brothers, tipped as future coaches at the highest level, were instrumental in the early stages of Parcell’s career before he landed a move to the Brisbane Broncos after that early spell with Ipswich. And Parcell insists they should be given an opportunity at some stage in the NRL.

“I do think they deserve a shot at coaching in the NRL,” Parcell said. “They’re great people and coaches and playing under them again.. I hope I can help them in the same way they helped me.”