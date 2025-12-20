Seven former Super League stars feature in Barrow’s squad for 2026, with the Raiders’ squad numbers for next season now confirmed.

Under the tutelage of long-serving head coach Paul Crarey, who surpassed the milestone of 350 competitive games in charge of the club during the season just gone, Barrow finished ninth in the Championship in 2025.

Ahead of next year, they have so far made four permanent signings in the shape of Joe Bullock, Greg Richards, Trent Ruddy and Tee Ritson – who have been given shirt numbers 10, 16, 21 and 25 for 2026, respectively.

Bullock (#10), Richards (#16) and Ritson (#25) are all among the seven former Super League stars in the Raiders’ squad – with more than 240 top-flight career appearances between their CVs.

The other four ex-Super League players are Brad Walker (#6), Josh Wood (#9), Ellis Robson (#11) and Matt Costello (#12).

Having all started their careers in the top-flight, there are just shy of 150 games worth of Super League experience between that quartet: who all remain with Barrow for 2026 having been part of their squad this year.

Elsewhere, Wollongong-born Italy international Ryan King will wear #13 for the Cumbrian club next season, while team-mate Curtis Teare has earned the #4 shirt having worn #18 this term.

Shane Toal has moved from #5 to #3, while Luke Broadbent switches from #4 to #5, taking up the shirt Toal has vacated.

Half-back Alex Bishop has also had a change, taking #17 after wearing #22 in 2025.

As Barrow announced their squad numbers earlier this week, they had just 20 players in their squad for the 2026 campaign.

Accordingly, there will no doubt be more arrivals to come, be that permanent or loan signings. For now though, you can see how their squad shapes up for next season – and each players’ allocated number – below.

Barrow’s 2026 squad numbers

1. Luke Cresswell

2. Andrew Bulman

3. Shane Toal

4. Curtis Teare

5. Luke Broadbent

6. Brad Walker

7. Ryan Johnston

8. Tom Walker

9. Josh Wood

10. Joe Bullock

11. Ellis Robson

12. Matt Costello

13. Ryan King

15. Charlie Emslie

16. Greg Richards

17. Alex Bishop

19. Seth Woodend

20. Dan Knott

21. Trent Ruddy

25. Tee Ritson