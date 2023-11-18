Former Hull FC young gun finds new Championship club for 2024: ‘I’m really excited at the opportunity I’ve got’

Former Hull FC youngster Marcus Walker has found a new club in the Championship for 2024 in the shape of the newly-promoted Dewsbury Rams.

The 21-year-old centre has linked up with Dewsbury on a one-year deal from Newcastle Thunder, who suffered relegation from the Championship to League 1 this year.

Walker made 23 appearances for Newcastle in 2023 after making his move to the North East from Super League club Hull FC ahead of the season.

The Yorkshireman came through the ranks at Hull before making his first team debut in 2021. He enjoyed a season on loan with Whitehaven in 2022 before departing Hull and heading to Newcastle on a permanent deal.

Walker has now made the move to the FLAIR Stadium on a deal for the 2024 season, where he will link up with Dale Ferguson’s Dewsbury side.

On joining the Rams, Walker said: “I’m really excited at the opportunity that I’ve got here at Dewsbury.

“Hopefully I can develop further as a player and build on the skills I’ve gained over the past couple of years.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to show this year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Dewsbury coach Ferguson, who has taken on the head coaching reins at the Rams for 2024, says he is delighted to see Walker put pen to paper on a deal with the Championship side.

Ferguson said: “I’m really pleased to have Marcus on board.

“He’s a really skilful centre, who’s got a great pair of hands and with his athleticism and power he’ll be a big presence on the edge for us.”

Walker will link up with his former Hull FC team-mate Jacob Hookem at Dewsbury, with the latter also penning a one-year contract with the Rams for 2024.

Half-back Hookem spent the 2023 campaign with Castleford after arriving on a one-year deal from Hull FC.

Hookem made one first team appearances for the Tigers last season as well as playing nine games via dual-registration with League One side Midlands Hurricanes.

