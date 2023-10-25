Former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC youngster makes Championship move for 2024

Newly-promoted Championship side Dewsbury Rams have signed former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC youngster Jacob Hookem for 2024.

The half-back spent the 2023 campaign with Castleford after arriving on a one-year deal from Hull FC.

Hookem made one first team appearances for the Tigers last season as well as playing nine games via dual-registration with League One side Midlands Hurricanes.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Hull FC, making his first team debut in 2021. He played five games for Hull as well as enjoying loan spells in the Championship with Bradford Bulls and Whitehaven.

Hookem has now put pen to paper on a deal with Dewsbury for the 2024 Championship season, with the Rams having won promotion from League One last term.

Jacob Hookem excited to link up with Dewsbury Rams for 2024

Hull-born Hookem says he is excited to be joining Dale Ferguson’s side ahead of next year.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to pre-season and meeting all the lads for the first time.

“From playing against them last year (for Midlands) I know how much the team mean to the fans and I’m looking forward to playing in front of them for 2024.”

Dewsbury coach Dale Ferguson said: “I’m very excited to have got him signed up for next year, he’s a very talented young player who’s hungry to succeed.

“We all saw how good he can be in the game at Midlands, where he was one of the best players on the park, so it’s great that he’s with us for 2024.”

Former Scotland international Ferguson has taken over the head coaching reins at Dewsbury from Ireland legend Liam Finn, who has taken up a three-year contract at hometown club Halifax Panthers from next season.

Dewsbury won promotion to the Championship from League 1 this season under the mentorship of Finn, with prop Ferguson playing 11 games for the Rams in 2023.

Ferguson, who represented his Scottish heritage in three World Cups, has retired from playing to focus on coaching the Rams.

