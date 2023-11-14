Former Hull FC starlet makes League 1 move following departure from Super League club: ‘An exciting signing’

League 1 club Hunslet have signed Wales international Jude Ferreira following the youngster’s departure from Super League side Hull FC.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Hull FC, but didn’t make a first team appearance for Tony Smith’s side, and was one of 11 players on the Black and Whites’ ‘departures list’ come the end of the 2023 season.

Ferreira made his international debut for Wales last month in a 23-4 defeat to Cumbria in Kyle Amor’s testimonial match, qualifying to represent the Dragons through his grandfather.

The outside-back too has some senior experience at club level, spending time in the Championship on loan at London Broncos in 2022. Making 11 appearances from January to July of that year, the centre scored two tries for the capital outfit.

Former Hull FC starlet Jude Ferreira joins Hunslet ahead of 2024

Having departed Hull, the youngster now makes the move across from East to West Yorkshire, linking up with third tier Hunslet for the 2024 campaign.

The ‘Parksiders‘ confirmed Ferreira’s signing via their club website this evening, with head coach Dean Muir – appointed to the South Leeds Stadium hotseat ahead of 2024 himself – saying: “Jude is an exciting signing who brings real threat to the edge.

“He has been in good systems and has developed good skills. He played for Wales this summer and is a player who hasn’t yet reached his potential. It will be great to see him develop within our system.”

Hunslet have also confirmed that they will take on Super League opposition in the shape of Leeds Rhinos during pre-season, playing hosts to their near neighbours on Friday, February 2, 2024 with a 7:30pm (BST) kick-off.

Separated by just over six miles, at opposite ends of the city, the two clubs will compete for the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy. Leeds are expected to field a young side.

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024 – Every confirmed signing and departure