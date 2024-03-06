Featherstone Rovers have signed half-back Paul Turner from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2024 Championship campaign.

The 23-year-old arrives at Post Office Road with 11 NRL appearances to his name for New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans and the Dragons.

Turner, who represented the Maori All Stars last year, is primarily a half-back but is also comfortable playing full-back.

On his move to England, Turner said: “I’m really excited by the challenge of joining Featherstone.

“I have been told by a number of people that the atmosphere at Featherstone is brilliant and I can’t wait to be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates, the coaching staff and everyone associated with the Featherstone club.”

Featherstone Rovers coach James Ford delighted to secure services of Paul Turner

Rovers boss James Ford is confident the club’s fanbase will enjoy watching Turner in action this season.

He said: “I’m delighted to get this signing completed. Paul is a very talented individual who will really compliment our squad and the way we are looking to play. I’m very confident our supporters will love watching Paul.

“Lots of people at the club have worked really hard on this deal and it wouldn’t have been completed without their commitment and support, so I can’t thank them enough.”

Turner is the second NRL player to have signed for a Championship club in as many days, with Bradford Bulls having announced the signing of Zac Fulton from Manly Sea Eagles on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old forward, who has signed a one-year deal with Eamon O’Carroll’s side, is the grandson of Australian rugby league Immortal, Bob Fulton, and the son of former Sea Eagles player, Scott.

