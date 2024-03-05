Bradford Bulls sign NRL youngster who is the grandson of an Immortal

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of forward Zac Fulton from NRL side on a one-year deal for the 2024 Championship season.

The 22-year-old is the grandson of one of Australian rugby league’s Immortals, Bob Fulton, who had an illustrious career as both a player and coach in Australia.

Fulton, who is predominantly a back-rower but can also play centre, has a solitary NRL appearance to his name, having made his first-grade debut for Manly in 2022, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Bob and his dad Scott to represent the Sea Eagles.

Fulton, who featured for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in 2023, says he wants to help bring success back to Bradford.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining, Bradford is a great club and it will be good to get over there and meet the boys and get ready for the season.

“I’ve always known about Bradford as a club from back when I was young, winning Super League titles and such. It is an opportunity I had to jump at when they offered me the chance to come over.

“I’ll give 100 per cent in everything that I do on the field and hopefully we can have good crack at bringing success back to Bradford.”

Bradford Bulls coach Eamon O’Carroll delighted to welcome Zac Fulton to Odsal

On signing Fulton, Bulls boss Eamon O’Carroll said: “I am really pleased to bring in someone of Zac’s quality, it took a while to get him here but we were really on it in terms of our communication with him, his manager and the club.

“There were a few things we needed to do to get him over the line but I am happy and grateful to the club for how they went about the deal to get him in.

“Zac was fully aware of us as a club which is really pleasing, that still seems to be the case whenever we speak to players overseas, Zac isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last.

“You can tell the club is still held in high regard overseas and people are fully aware of its history, Zac knows what type of club he’s coming to and wants to represent it in the right way.

“We’ve been trying to add for a while and the recruitment drive doesn’t stop now Zac is in, there are plenty of others we want to bring in and plenty of conversations being had.

“If we are lucky enough to get them in they will compliment those already in the squad and those due back after injury as well.”

