Featherstone Rovers hand quartet permanent deals following successful trials, including Jamaica international & ex-Castleford Tigers youngster

Featherstone Rovers have handed one-year deals to Jamaica international Keenen Tomlinson & ex-Castleford Tigers youngster Charlie Harris as well as the experienced duo of Jack Arnold & Dean Roberts.

All four have earned permanent contracts at Post Office Road after successful trials during pre-season, and will now form part of James Ford‘s squad for the 2024 campaign.

Fev’s competitive fixtures begin in the 1895 Cup group stages this coming Sunday – January 28 – away against Hunslet.

They also travel to take on Batley Bulldogs in the same competition, with their first Championship game coming on March 17, also away against Mark Moxon’s Bulldogs.

Earlier this month, ahead of the start of their pre-season fixtures, the Rovers confirmed that the quartet were four of six new faces the club.

Tomlinson – who has 10 Jamaica appearances to his name – appeared to have already penned a permanent deal along with starlet Ollie Farrar, snapped up from Wakefield Trinity.

Harris, Arnold & Roberts however were listed as trialists alongside ex-Hull KR young gun Sam Hassard, who appears to have missed out on a permanent deal, at least to this point anyway.

Former Castleford ace Harris – who also spent time with Bradford Bulls – hails from Featherstone. After penning his contract for 2024 at Post Office Road, he told the club’s website: “Being from Featherstone, it’s always been a dream of mine to play for the club.

“It’s the club I’ve supported my whole life. To get the opportunity to pull on that jersey was something very special and I’m honoured to have earned a contract.

“I’m excited to work with the coaching team and other players to be the best player I can be for my hometown club.”

Featherstone head coach James Ford hails experienced duo Jack Arnold & Dean Roberts after pair pen permanent deals at Post Office Road

At the other end of the experience scale are Arnold & Roberts, 27 & 26 years of age respectively. The pair have 85 senior appearances between them to date, though with most of those coming in League 1, this will be a first shot at the Championship for both.

Arnold spent 2023 with Rochdale Hornets, having previously featured in the third tier for both Oldham and Keighley Cougars.

Featherstone chief Ford said: “Jack’s impressed in-pre season with his intensity in particular. He’s a very honest player and has had two very strong games against two Championship teams where he’s been committed in his efforts.

“He’s been aggressive, and that’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

Roberts meanwhile formed part of the Doncaster squad which won promotion via the League 1 play-offs last term, making 14 appearances for Richard Horne’s men and chipping in with three tries.

With appearances for both Hemel Stags and Hunslet also on his CV, Ford said: “Dean’s come on trial and trained four times a week. His desire to learn has been impressive, as has his desire to make the step up to play at this level.

“In the two trial games, both against Championship opposition, he’s looked more than competent.”

