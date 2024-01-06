Championship club confirm injury to key man as six new faces arrive ahead of first pre-season run-out

Featherstone Rovers have brought in six new faces for Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Bradford Bulls following an injury to key man Jack Bussey.

Bussey – one of very few to remain at Post Office Road after last season’s failed promotion push – has made 141 appearances for the Flatcappers.

67 of the Leeds-born forward’s appearances have come since his return in 2019 after a short stint away with Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack, with the 31-year-old set to enter a 10th overall season with the club in 2024.

In a press release on their website looking ahead to the pre-season clash with fellow Championship outfit Bradford this weekend, Featherstone however confirmed he had picked up an injury in training on Wednesday (January 3).

The details of that injury remain undisclosed.

In the same press release, Fev announced the arrival of six new faces ahead of Sunday’s game at Post Office Road, with five of those on trial.

The only permanent signing in the six – as yet – is 10-time Jamaica international Keenen Tomlinson, who spent 2023 with Keighley Cougars. A Bradford academy product, Tomlinson has also featured for London Skolars, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.

Another ex-Bulls man is Charlie Harris, the first of the trialists snapped up by hometown club Fev following his release by Bradford. The youngster – who also spent time in the academy ranks at Castleford Tigers – can slot in at full-back or half-back.

Ollie Farrar meanwhile has been picked up by Featherstone from Wakefield Trinity’s academy, featuring for Dewsbury as a loanee last season, and Sam Hassard has been added as a trialist from Hull KR. The young utility back has experience in rugby union as well as league.

More experienced are the duo of Jack Arnold and Dean Roberts. At 26, utility forward Arnold has 26 appearances in League 1 to his name having donned a shirt for Keighley, Rochdale Hornets and Oldham.

Rounding off the quintet who will appear for Rovers on trial on Sunday is front-rower Roberts, another with vast experience in League 1, accruing more than 50 appearances between Doncaster, Hemel Stags and Hunslet.

