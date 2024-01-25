Featherstone Rovers swoop for Bradford Bulls ace as ‘uncompromising’ forward returns to Post Office Road

Featherstone Rovers have re-signed former player Brad England from Championship rivals Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The Bulls accepted a request from England to depart Odsal and take up a fresh opportunity with Rovers, linking up with James Ford’s side with immediate effect.

England, who was given the No. 11 shirt by Bulls boss Eamon O’Carroll for 2024, made 47 appearances for Bradford over the last three seasons after arriving from Doncaster ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The Castleford Tigers academy product will now return to Featherstone, for whom he enjoyed a spell with back in 2015.

Featherstone coach James Ford said: “We’ve made no secret about our intentions to continue strengthening our squad throughout 2024 and we see Brad as a part of this process.

“He’s a tough uncompromising player who bases his game on effort and his strength of carry. He will provide competition for us both in middle and edge back-row positions.

“We’re looking forward to working with another local player.”

England added: “I’m delighted to join Featherstone for the 2024 season. As a local lad it’s a great move for me and my family.

“Featherstone have set the benchmark in the Championship for a number of years now so it’s exciting to become a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to linking back up with Fordy, meeting the lads and getting straight to work.”

Bradford coach Eamon O’Carroll says he is disappointed to be losing the back-rower – but wishes England well in his next chapter.

O’Carroll said: “When Brad approached us and expressed he wanted to explore other playing opportunities we understood it was important to support him.

“Although he was a valued member of the squad and will be missed, Brad and his family’s happiness has to come first.

“Myself and Brad have had a number of conversations over the last month and we have offered to support him but he now feels this is the right time to move on.

“I wish him and his young family all the best in the future.”

On leaving the Bulls, England said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Bradford and would like to thank the players, staff, fans and sponsors for their support for me and family over the years.

“However I felt the time was right to look for another opportunity and I would like to thank Eamon and Jason (Hirst, CEO) for being supportive and accommodating. I wish the club the best of luck moving forward.”

England could make his second debut for Featherstone in their trip to Hunslet in the 1895 Cup on Sunday afternoon.

