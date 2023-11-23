Ex-Wigan Warriors forward agrees long-term stay in Toulouse: ‘I am determined to help bring the club back to Super League’

Former Wigan Warriors forward Joe Bretherton has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Championship club Toulouse Olympique.

The 28-year-old came through the academy at his hometown club Wigan, making his first team debut in 2016.

Bretherton went on to make 17 first team appearances for the Warriors before joining Toulouse on a permanent deal ahead of the 2019 campaign following an impressive loan spell in the South of France.

The towering forward has played 95 games for Toulouse over the last six seasons, scoring 29 tries.

Bretherton will now remain in France for at least three more seasons, which will take him up to nine seasons in total in the colours of Toulouse.

On his new deal, Bretherton said: “I am very happy to stay for the next three and I am determined to help bring the club back to the Super League where it belongs.

“I can’t wait to get back to work with the guys and have a great season. The story continues.”

Toulouse Olympique boss Sylvain Houles delighted to secure services of Joe Bretherton for three more years

Bretherton will now remain at the Stade Ernest Wallon until at least the end of the 2026 season, when he will be 31.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles said: “Joe is the most Toulouse of (the) English (guys) now, he is a part of the leadership group and helps enormously off the field.

“He is valued on the field in any position where he is played.”

Toulouse have also announced contract extensions for Robin Brochon (2025), Hugo Pezet (2024) and Benjamin Laguerre (2025) this week.

Houles’ side have made two new signings ahead of the 2024 season in the shape of Lebanon international forward James Roumanos and Cook Islands international winger Paul Ulberg: both on one-year deals.

