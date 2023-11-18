Toulouse Olympique make second signing for 2024 in shape of ex-NRL forward with World Cup experience

Championship club Toulouse Olympique have made their second signing for next season in the shape of Lebanon international James Roumanos.

The 24-year-old forward made his NRL debut in 2022 for Manly Sea Eagles before going on to represent Lebanon at the World Cup last year.

Roumanos has spent the 2023 campaign plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup, making 24 appearances for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

The Australia-born forward becomes Toulouse’s second new recruit for 2024, joining fellow newcomer Paul Ulberg, with the Cook Islands international winger arriving at Toulouse from newly-promoted Super League side London Broncos.

On joining Toulouse, Roumanos said: “I am very enthusiastic about the idea of joining Toulouse.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the city. I am very grateful to Toulouse for giving me this opportunity and I can’t wait to arrive and start working with the team.”

Toulouse Olympique coach ‘delighted’ to welcome Lebanon star James Roumanos to the south of France

Roumanos has won five caps for Lebanon, with four of those coming at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, including their quarter-final defeat to Australia in Huddersfield.

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles says he is pleased to secure the services of Roumanos for 2024.

Houles said: “James really fits the profile of the players we were looking for, a young international player who has notably worked with the NRL.

“He is a player who can play long minutes, a hard worker who excels in all details of the game. We are delighted to have him with us and can’t wait to get work.”

Toulouse have recently announced contract extensions for Anthony Marion, Calum Gahan and Reubenn Rennie ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

READ NEXT: Cook Islands international departs newly-promoted London Broncos for Toulouse Olympique move: ‘We can do great things together’