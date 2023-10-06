Ex-Super League prop joins League 1 outfit: ‘The club has high ambitions and wants to be successful’

Oldham have bolstered their 2024 promotion push further with the addition of Jay Chapelhow, who has penned a two-year deal at Boundary Park.

The Runcorn-born prop makes the move to the Roughyeds having been relegated from the Championship with Newcastle Thunder, spending three years in the North East and making 55 appearances.

Before that, he’d been with Widnes Vikings, coming through their academy to feature 81 times and score 11 tries between 2015 and 2020. Four of those years – and 46 of his appearances – came as a Super League player, with two brief loan spells at Whitehaven also under his belt.

2024 will be the front-rower’s 10th campaign in the senior game, and he’s relishing his move back to the North West with a club in Oldham who have their sights set on promotion.

Speaking to the Roughyeds’ website having put pen to paper, the 28-year-old said: “The club has high ambitions and wants to be successful, and it’s something I wanted to be a part of.

“I’m hitting the prime stages of my career, and I wanted to be at a club that has drive and ambition – Oldham certainly ticked those boxes.

“I put a lot of work in behind the scenes and it showed last year with Newcastle, which was probably one of the best and most consistent seasons that I’ve had. I almost doubled my career total for tries scored in that season, and hopefully I can bring some of that over to Oldham.

“On the field, I like to work hard and I can put in long stints. I do all the nitty gritty stuff and try to help the boys out. Fitness is one of my attributes that I will bring to Oldham and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Oldham pack for 2024 grows stronger; New head coach unconfirmed

Chapelhow – who for the most part of his career has played alongside twin brother Ted – joins Oldham with Newcastle teammate Brad Gallagher.

The Thunder pair add to Jamaica speedster Mo Agoro, who returns to where it all started a decade ago ahead of 2024.

Super League veterans Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle also make the move to Boundary Park from Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards respectively, taking on player-coach roles.

Oldham had already signed another experienced head in Jamie Ellis midway through the 2023 season, and have pinned talents including George Hirst and Nick Rawsthorne down with new deals.

Confirmation of who will head the Greater Manchester outfit up come next year is still awaited, but whoever it is will have an impressive pack to utilise. 10 players have signed up so far for the Roughyeds, with the promise of further announcements in the near future.

