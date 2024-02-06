Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers & Hull FC youngster ‘over the moon’ to sign for hometown Championship club

Newly-promoted Championship outfit Doncaster have tonight confirmed the signing of local lad Jude Thompson following a successful pre-season trial with his hometown club.

Thompson – a prop – is yet to make a senior competitive appearance in the game, but has experience in the youth ranks at a trio of Super League clubs.

Featuring for Leeds Rhinos as a scholar, the teenager later moved on to Castleford Tigers at under-18 level, and was most recently with Hull FC‘s academy, joining the Black and Whites midway through the 2022 campaign and departing at the end of the season just gone.

He now links up with a Dons team preparing for their first season at Championship level since 2015 following promotion via the League 1 play-offs last term.

The South Yorkshire outfit – who at the back end of last week announced the arrival of ex-Castleford man Ilikaya Mafi – confirmed Thompson’s permanent signing via their club website earlier this evening.

18-year-old Thompson becomes the 27th squad member at the Eco-Power Stadium for 2024, and said: “I’m over the moon to have been given the opportunity to sign for my hometown club.”

Dons head coach Richard Horne meanwhile added: “Jude is a young player with a lot of potential, and we’re pleased to bring him in to the fold.

“We have a lot of experienced lads that Jude can learn from and put him in good stead moving forward.”

Doncaster began their 2024 season with a 40-4 win away against League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes in the group stages of the newly re-formatted 1895 Cup.

They lost out 22-18 on home soil to Sheffield Eagles in their second and final group game in the same competition last Sunday though, so now await the result of this weekend’s clash between the Eagles and Hurricanes to discover whether they’ll progress into the knockouts.

Horne’s side make their Championship return on March 17 when they host York at the Eco-Power Stadium in Round 1.

