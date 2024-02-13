Ex-Hull KR ace Brad Schneider could face Wigan Warriors in World Club Challenge after Penrith Panthers suffer Jarome Luai bow

Former Hull KR playmaker Brad Schneider looks set to feature in the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors after it was confirmed that star man Jarome Luai will miss the clash of the champions.

Luai – who will join Wests Tigers from 2025 – was forced off early on in the second half in last year’s NRL Grand Final against Brisbane Broncos having returned ahead of schedule from a dislocated shoulder.

Accordingly, the 27-year-old has undergone surgery on the shoulder issue during this off-season, and the Panthers are hopeful he will be available for selection come the start of their NRL campaign on March 8 against Melbourne Storm.

Next Saturday’s World Club Challenge however will come a week or two too early for Luai, as confirmed by Penrith head coach Ivan Cleary when he spoke to Australian outlet ‘The Sydney Morning Herald‘ earlier today.

Penrith Panthers suffer Jarome Luai bow ahead of World Club Challenge

The Samoa international had been a major doubt for the meeting with Wigan on February 24, and he will be with the Panthers when they make the trip to the DW Stadium, but he won’t make an appearance in the game.

“He won’t play in the World Club Challenge because he’s not just ready,” Cleary said.

“He can continue his rehab, and he deserves to be there as a reward for everything he’s done for our team and our club. “He’s super close, I just want him staying with the team and training.” Ex-Hull KR ace Brad Schneider could face Wigan Warriors in World Club Challenge

In line to replace Luai will be Germany international Schneider, who saw his move to Penrith confirmed back in September towards the end of his short stint in Super League with Hull KR.

While with the Robins, Schneider scored three tries in 12 appearances. One of those three tries – and a drop goal – came during a spectacular debut against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley to win the game for Willie Peters’ side.

And just nine days later at the same venue, against Wigan in golden point extra time, the 22-year-old slotted over another drop goal in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup to send KR to Wembley.

Schneider‘s last appearance in Super League also came against the Warriors at the DW Stadium in the play-off semi-finals, and he could be set for another run out at the same venue come February 24.

The ex-Canberra Raiders youngster will compete with Panthers team-mates Jack Cole and Daine Laurie for that spot at five-eighth.

