Benji Marshall ‘super excited’ to welcome Jarome Luai to Wests Tigers with Samoa star’s transfer from Penrith Panthers confirmed

Wests Tigers have confirmed the signing of Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai on a five-year deal from the 2025 campaign.

The three-time NRL Grand Final winner will play the 2024 season with the Panthers before linking up with the Tigers ahead of 2025.

Luai has made 107 appearances for Penrith since making his NRL debut in 2018. He has represented Samoa in the last two World Cups and played seven times for New South Wales in the State of Origin arena.

On signing Luai, Tigers coach Benji Marshall said: “We are super excited to announce the signing of Jarome for the 2025 season on a five-year deal.

“His experience as a genuine Premiership-winning playmaker will be great for us and the future of our club.

“We love the way Jarome plays his footy and even better, he is a great person.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Jarome and his family to our club in 2025, but right now, season 2024 is our focus.”

Penrith Panthers statement on Jarome Luai transfer to Wests Tigers

Luai informed Panthers staff and players about his intention to leave the club at the end of the 2024 campaign, with the club waiving his 10-day cooling off period.

Penrith say although they are disappointed to be losing one of their key players, the club ‘respects’ Luai’s choice to join the Tigers.

Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron said: “We acknowledge that the situation is compounded by salary cap capacity due to the club’s recent success.

“Jarome is in the process of recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in October and his rehabilitation to return for the upcoming season is the club’s major priority.

“As the club has shown in previous years, despite agreeing to terms with another NRL club for future seasons, we look forward to Jarome remaining at the Panthers for the 2024 season as we prepare not only for the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors, but also another premiership defence.”

