The season may only be mere weeks old, but the scrutiny surrounding the Rugby Football League and its Match Review Panel is already beginning to intensify.

That only intensified recently when Hull KR’s Corey Hall became the latest in a growing line of players who have successfully challenged or downgraded their suspensions so far in 2024. The total figure of eight at that stage in the season was also picked up in a tweet from rugby league account The Tryline on X:

Following Corey Hall’s successful appeal, that makes is 8 of 13 challenges of the Match Review Panel’s sanction that have been successful – the running total / success rate is 61%.#RugbyLeague https://t.co/EqaLecHQ3Q — The Tryline 🏉 (@TrylineUK) March 19, 2024

Love Rugby League is tracking the number of appeals heard – and won – throughout the year. That figure is currently (as of April 3):

Appeals heard: 16

Appeals won: 10

Percentage of success: 62.5%

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

In the first batch of appeals at the start of the 2024 season, three players successfully appealed charges after the opening round of the new Super League campaign. Salford fullback Ryan Brierley was one of those, getting his one-match ban for a Grade C head contact in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos cancelled, freeing him up to play the following week.

Paul Seguier (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans were also successful getting a head contact charge downgraded following the opening weekend. Seguier was initially given a two-match ban but the Dragons managed to get that cut in half, meaning Seguier was only banned for one match.

Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Following a fiery and tempestuous Hull derby to start the season, Sao was one of several players charged. He was initially banned for two matches after an incident involving Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell – but like Seguier, the Black and Whites got that ban cut in half, from two matches to one.

Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards)

The following week, another three players were successful with appeals – and they all came from Leigh Leopards. The first of those saw a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge levied against Jack Hughes erased from the records, with Hughes winning his appeal and clearing his £250 fine.

Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

Next was centre Leutele, who was charged with Grade C Head Contact and banned for one game – but Leigh successfully appealed that, and had the ban removed.

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

Amone was the third Leigh player to be banned after the opening round against Huddersfield Giants, receiving a two-game ban for a Grade C Head Contact charge. But Leigh were again successful, reducing that two-match suspension down to just one after winning an appeal.

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC)

Things certainly calmed down following the opening fortnight of the season – but players continued to challenge suspensions with success in the weeks that followed. Hull forward Jack Ashworth was banned for three matches after a Grade D Head Contact charge but the Black and Whites appealed it and successfully got the ban downgraded, reducing that ban to two.

Corey Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hall was banned for an incident in a recent reserves fixture – getting a two-match suspension for a Grade D Head Contact charge, also being fined £25. Rovers were successful in that appeal, getting the ban quashed completely and freeing him up to feature immediately.

John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

Asiata wasn’t banned for his dangerous contact charge during the Leopards’ defeat to St Helens – but he was charged with a Grade A offence, something the Leopards strongly objected to in late-March. They subsequently won that appeal, meaning the charge was removed from Asiata’s record.

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

The Rhinos captain was charged with a Grade B offence after making contact with Danny Richardson during the Easter clash with Castleford Tigers. Footage emerged online of the incident in question, Leeds appealed it – and won, meaning Smith was free to feature the following week: the tenth successful appeal of the season in Super League.

