With the fallout from England’s game against France in Toulouse on Saturday still rumbling, there is plenty of debate about what steps international rugby league can take for a brighter future.

Naturally, planning fixtures as part of a long-term calendar is the first step, but a stronger clutch of Home Nations sides would also enhance the prospect of regular competition on this side of the world.

It is clearly a complicated process, and one which is hampered by a congested domestic calendar. But if the Home Nations were able to get games on more frequently, they do have players they could call upon in Super League to add to the domestic pool of talent in the respective countries.

Some have already featured for those countries and represented their heritage: others are actually England internationals who could make the switch with ease due to international restrictions allowing movement between Tier 1 nations – like England – and Tier 2 or 3 nations like Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Here’s the rundown of every single player in Super League who could feature for a country.

Scotland

Brierley has won seven caps for Scotland

This list includes a handful of long-time servants for Scotland: including Salford star Ryan Brierley, London’s Alex Walker, St Helens forward James Bell and Leeds Rhinos winger Matty Russell.

But it also includes the likes of St Helens duo Daryl Clark – who was called up for Scotland as a youngster but never made an appearance – and Alex Walmsley! Wigan centre Jake Wardle is also eligible; his brother, Joe, made several appearances for Scotland earlier in his own playing career.

Hull pair Will Gardiner and Danny Houghton also feature, as does Leeds hooker Corey Johnson. Hull KR forward Sam Luckley rounds off the list.

Wales

Gil Dudson

Some of the Welsh-eligible players on the list are ones supporters will be familiar with. Naturally, Salford prop Gil Dudson is here – given how he’s Welsh by birth! Morgan Knowles also made several appearances for Wales earlier in his career.

Then, there’s St Helens’ Ben Lane, Leeds’ Luis Roberts, Warrington’s Luke Thomas and Hull youngster Denive Balmforth. The final inclusion: Wigan Warriors scrum-half and current England international Harry Smith.

Ireland

The list of Irish-eligible players is extraordinarily long! It includes players who’ve represented Ireland before like Innes and Louis Senior, James Bentley and George King, who were all part of Ireland’s last World Cup squad.

Then there’s Sam Wood and Ben Currie – who actually featured for England last weekend in France, too. But there’s likely a few players on here you may not have known, too. Without further ado:

Luke Hooley, Aidan McGowan, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Tom Nisbet, Ethan Ryan, Josh Thewlis, Jake Thewlis, Sam Wood, Louis Gorman, Ned McCormack, Ed Chamberlain, Keanan Brand, Toby King, Louis Brogan, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Frankie Halton, Ben Currie, Harry Rushton, George King, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Robbie Mulhern, Dan Norman, Lewis Bienek, Jordan Williams, Brad Singleton, Joe Philbin, Liam Byrne, Michael McIlorum, Tom Forber.

With those players, an England versus Ireland fixture would certainly be entertaining – and dare we say it, perhaps even competitive.

