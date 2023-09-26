Every NRL prop forward still without a contract for 2024

There are still some big name NRL prop forwards without contracts for the 2024 campaign, with the Grand Final less than a week away.

Recruitment is well underway on both sides of the globe with some players still in negotiations and others recently becoming free agents.

Headlining the list are duo Aaron Woods and Luke Thompson, with the latter reportedly close to securing his future back in Super League with Wigan Warriors.

Veteran forward Woods, 32, signed with Manly Sea Eagles earlier in March on an initial deal until the end of the season. He is yet to see his contract renewed, with whispers that he will not be a part of the club’s top 30 next season.

Due to commitments with Triple M Radio, a move to Super League would appear unlikely for the former New South Wales Origin representative.

The 2017 World Cup winner with Australia has amassed more than 250 career appearances Down Under with Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly.

Meanwhile, England international Thompson is close to a Super League return according to reports on both sides of the globe. The forward missed the majority of the 2023 campaign due to injury, returning in Round 24.

He is set to leave Canterbury Bulldogs, with numerous clubs previously expressing interest in his services including Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, while Thompson himself was believed to be keen on a move to Sydney Roosters.

Internationals, Warrington loanee and Super League-linked players

Brisbane Broncos prop Logan Bayliss-Brow remains without a contract for 2024, yet to make his debut. He signed with the NRL giants ahead of 2022 on a two-year deal after impressing for Queensland Cup outfit Souths Logan Magpie.

A former Queensland Under-20s representative, the now 24-year-old played for Scotland at last year’s delayed World Cup, featuring in all three group stage matches against Italy, Australia and Fiji respectively.

One-time Samoa international Zane Musgrove had his official departure from St George Illawarra Dragons confirmed earlier this month and is expected to link up with Warrington Wolves under Sam Burgess in 2024.

Cook Islands’ Tepai Moeroa and Serbia’s Jordan Grant also remain off-contract.

Warrington Wolves loanee Thomas Mikaele could return to Australia at the end of the year without a club. The 25-year-old secured an early release from his contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on compassionate grounds to return Down Under midway through the season, only to later return from the Gold Coast Titans on loan.

He only signed a deal with the Titans for the remainder of 2023.

Having previously been linked with a Super League move, Jordan McLean remains on the list but was not part of North Queensland’s recent departure list with nine players.

Every off-contract NRL prop ahead of 2024

Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Aaron Woods (Manly Sea Eagles), Logan Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), Morgan Boyle (Manly Sea Eagles), JJ Collins (Dolphins, officially released), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins, officially released), Jordan Grant (Melbourne Storm), Samuel Hughes (Canterbury Bulldogs), Matthew Lodge (Sydney Roosters), Nick Lui-Toso (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys), Thomas Mikaele (Gold Coast Titans), Tepai Moeroa (Melbourne Storm), Zane Musgrove (St George Illawarra Dragons, officially released), Tukimihia Simpkins (Wests Tigers).

