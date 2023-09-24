Tariq Sims set for Super League move after rejecting Melbourne Storm extension – reports

Tariq Sims has reportedly rejected a contract extension to remain with Melbourne Storm in the NRL to take up at least a two-year deal with Catalans Dragons in Super League.

That’s according to Catalan Media, who report the Fiji international could follow his brothers in pursuing careers on the other side of the globe.

Older brother Ashton, now 38, spent three seasons with Warrington Wolves, making close to 100 club appearances, before joining Toronto Wolfpack in the Championship.

31-year-old Korbin represented Hull KR across two seasons and later decided on a retirement U-turn to feature at the delayed 2021 World Cup for Fiji, before eventually hanging up the boots.

Catalan Media reports: “News bubbling down under that 33-year-old Fiji international prop Tariq Sims has turned down an extension at Melbourne Storm in favour of a two-year-plus deal at Catalans.”

More on Tariq Sims

Sims has made 236 NRL appearances to date since making his debut in 2011 for North Queensland Cowboys against Newcastle Knights from the interchange bench.

He would later go on to join the Knights ahead of 2016 before a move to St George Illawarra Dragons, enjoying his longest stint with the club between 2016 and 2022 and making more than 100 appearances.

The forward joined Craig Bellamy’s Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2023 campaign on an initial one-year deal

The former Junior Kangaroos representative has also represented Fiji and the Country Origin side on five and six occasions respectively.

In 2018 he extended his representative resume making his State of Origin debut for New South Wales. He would play a further Origin the following season, winning the series in both years.

It’s not the first time the veteran has been linked with a move to Super League. Leeds Rhinos previously shut down rumours back in 2021, with Leeds Live rubbishing the reports.

