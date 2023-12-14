Dewsbury Rams release 2024 squad numbers: Astonishing veteran Paul Sykes among six with Super League experience

Dewsbury Rams have released their squad numbers for 2024, with six of the 25 players handed shirts having Super League experience including veteran Paul Sykes who – astonishingly – will enter his 26th campaign.

Retaining the number six shirt for his hometown club, 42-year-old Sykes penned a contract extension at the FLAIR Stadium last month.

His senior career began back in 1999 with Bradford Bulls, surpassing the remarkable milestone of 500 club career appearances earlier this year having also appeared internationally for England, England A and Great Britain.

Born three years after Sykes’ senior debut, the Rams – promoted back to the Championship – have recruited youngster Jacob Hookem following his departure from Super League side Castleford Tigers.

The 21-year-old is a half by trade, but has been handed the number nine shirt by head coach Dale Ferguson ahead of 2024.

Elsewhere, the 2023 League 1 champions have left the number 14 shirt vacant, perhaps hinting at a potential new signing before the new campaign comes around. Sam Day donned it on the back of his jersey this term, but didn’t feature at all from August onwards.

Travis Corion was a shining star for Doncaster as they were promoted from League 1 via the play-offs this year, and having moved across Yorkshire, takes on number 19.

Dewsbury have also taken a punt on some amateur players this off-season, handing local lads chances to show their worth in the higher echelons of the pyramid.

Nathan Lawrence is one of those. Brought in from Ossett Rugby Union, the 28-year-old has also played rugby league Down Under in Group 10 Rugby League for both the Blayney Bears and Bathurst St Patrick’s. The utility has been handed number 23.

Those in bold are the six players who have appeared in Super League, with Sykes by far and away the man with the most top flight experience in the Rams’ pack.

As well as these 25, Dewsbury will be able to call upon some of Huddersfield Giants’ young talents having entered into a dual-registration agreement with the Super League outfit for 2024.

1. Owen Restall

2. Perry Whiteley

3. Ollie Greensmith

4. Bailey O’Connor

5. Lewis Carr

6. Paul Sykes

7. Calum Turner

8. Jimmy Beckett

9. Jacob Hookem

10. Ronan Dixon

11. Brad Graham

12. Matt Garside

13. Louis Collinson

14.

15. Joe Summers

16. Elliot Morris

17. Jackson Walker

18. Davey Dixon

19. Travis Corion

20. Curtis Davies

21. Marcus Walker

22. Bailey Dawson

23. Nathan Lawrence

24. Joel Russell

25. Harry Copley

26. Jamie Field

