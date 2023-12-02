Huddersfield Giants enter dual-registration partnership with Championship club for 2024

Super League side Huddersfield Giants have entered a dual-registration partnership with newly-promoted Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams for the 2024 season.

The partnership – a common one in rugby league – will see players from both sides able to play for one another, though in the most part will allow Huddersfield’s fringe players the opportunity to gain first-team experience and play competitive rugby league in the Championship for development purposes.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player will be restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice over the same weekend if, for example, the Giants played on a Friday and Dewsbury on a Sunday.

The dual-registration rule was introduced in 2013, with one of Huddersfield’s previous partners being current 1895 Cup holders Halifax back in 2022. Jack Ashworth and Sam Hewitt were amongst those to drop down and play in the Championship for the Panthers that year.

As part of the dual-registration agreement, Dewsbury will host Ian Watson’s side in a pre-season friendly at the FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

The Rams will be headed up by Dale Ferguson in 2024, who takes charge following Liam Finn’s departure to Halifax Panthers.

Mark Sawyer – Dewsbury’s chairman – told their club website: “I’m really happy that we have been able to agree a dual-registration partnership with Huddersfield for the 2024 season.

“We already have a good relationship on player recruitment, warm-up games, joint initiatives and information sharing.

“I am delighted that we have been able to formally come to an agreement for the season ahead and for the benefits that it will bring our club.”

Rams assistant coach Jaymes Chapman added: “It’s going to be a great partnership for us, we’ve got a very long season ahead of us, certainly longer than last year, so we’re looking forward to see what it brings.”

