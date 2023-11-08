Paul Sykes signs up to play astonishing 26th season at the age of 42: ‘Legend of the game’

Former Great Britain international Paul Sykes has signed up to play an incredible 26th season in 2024 at the age of 42.

The veteran half-back has signed a contract extension with his hometown club Dewsbury, leading the Rams upon their return to the Championship.

2024 will mark Sykes’ 26th season in professional rugby league and his ninth season with Dewsbury.

Sykes has made more than 500 career appearances since making his first team debut for Bradford Bulls back in 1999.

The Yorkshireman came through the ranks at Bradford before heading to London Broncos, playing 137 games for the capital club over six seasons.

Sykes returned to Bradford in 2008, spending four more seasons at Oldsal, before heading to Wakefield Trinity for two years.

The experienced playmaker made the transition into a part-time environment when he joined Championship side Featherstone Rovers in 2015 before heading to his hometown Dewsbury the following year, where he has been ever since.

Sykes won a solitary cap for Great Britain in 2007 and played five games for England on the international stage.

Dewsbury Rams coach delighted to see Paul Sykes go around again in 2024

Since joining Dewsbury in 2016, Sykes has scored more than 1,000 points in 170 appearances for the club.

The ex-Great Britain and England international made 19 appearances in 2023, helping the Rams win promotion back to the Championship from League 1.

On re-signing Sykes, Dewsbury coach Dale Ferguson said: “He’s an absolute legend of the game and he’s someone who I have so much respect for.

“He’s somebody who is a great leader here. He’s got a breath of knowledge – an old head if you like – and is a real professional role model for the rest of the squad. I’m delighted to have him onboard for 2024.”

Sykes added: “I’m very happy to have signed again and to be back in the Championship with Dewsbury, I’m looking forward to the challenge and working with Fergie.”

READ NEXT: Wales star returns to Halifax Panthers for second spell following Dewsbury Rams departure