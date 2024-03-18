David Fifita bar, St Helens CEO on TV: the rugby league moments you missed this week

It’s been another busy weekend of rugby league action, with the opening weekend of Championship and League 1 alongside some significant games in Super League.

And as always on a Monday morning, it’s our job to bring you up to speed with the interesting and off-beat moments you might have missed from the weekend’s action both on and off the field.

The Big Bopper Bar

There were some Wakefield Trinity fans who thought their new main stand should have been named after one of their biggest cult heroes of the modern era, prop David Fifita.

After all, Fifita left an unforgettable mark on Trinity across two separate spells, not least when he flew halfway round the world last year to try and save them from Super League relegation. But while the ultimate honour of the main stand name went to Trinity great Neil Fox, Fifita got his tribute on Friday night: his own bar.

🚨 Appreciation post 🚨@WTrinityRL Dont know about the bloke on the pic or the bloke serving to the left 😂😂 but extremely honoured, blessed and PROUD to know I’ve left a mark on a place I call home! Who knows maybe Matt Ellis will fly me over to pour beers for ya’s one game😂 pic.twitter.com/n6CVU2KlAq — David fifita (@david_fifita_) March 16, 2024

We’d image it’s only a matter of time until Fifita makes another return to Wakefield, this time to sample a drink – or two – in his own bar. It’s the least he deserves.

CEO Spotting: the Mike Rush instalment

We do love a good rugby league reference in another sport – and the eagle-eyed among you during the Manchester United-Liverpool FA Cup game on Sunday afternoon would have spotted one.

St Helens CEO Mike Rush, a United fan, had one of the best seats in the house for that game at Old Trafford over the weekend, and he was caught on camera when Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott scored to make it 3-2 during extra-time.

Rush didn’t look best pleased give the scoreline at the time: but we reckon he’ll have cheered up later on given the final score.

I’d look away as well if I was Mike Rush 😩 pic.twitter.com/Z8rnhz4U0z — RedVee.Net (@RedVeeDotNet) March 17, 2024

All the Alfies

Castleford Tigers‘ academy produced an eye-catching result at the weekend when they defeated Wigan Warriors. After a slow start for the men’s team in Super League, that win for the academy showed there is a brighter future ahead for the Tigers, at least.

And their line-up caught our eye – not least because it featured SIX players by the name of Alfie..

Hull KR’s eye-catching – and obviously wrong – completion rate

The Super League website is known to have its, well, off moments. And there was another fine example this weekend – with the competition’s site suggesting Hull KR had an incredible completion rate of.. 108% in their win over Huddersfield:

I’m not sure how accurate this stats are. pic.twitter.com/uId3NqOIJY — 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗱 – Hull Kingston Rovers (@Robin_Pod) March 18, 2024

Granted, Rovers were worthy winners on Saturday against the Giants – but we’re not sure they were that good.

