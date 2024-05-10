Darts star to raise money for Rob Burrow charity after Premier League win in Leeds

Darts world champion Luke Humphries will do his bit to raise money for the Rob Burrow Foundation after winning his ‘hometown’ night in the sport’s Premier League on Thursday.

Humphries, although originally from Berkshire, is a boyhood Leeds United fan but has also engaged with the city’s rugby league side on occasions in the past. He returned to the city on Thursday for the Premier League and emerged triumphant, beating Michael van Gerwen in the final.

And Humphries revealed post-match that after winning in his adopted hometown, his specially-designed Leeds-themed shirt would be raffled off to raise money for the foundation that is aiming to build a specialist Motor Neurone Disease centre in Leeds, to give people living with MND the best quality of life.

“The shirt’s not here to stay, this was just a special one for the crowd. Obviously, I’m going to raffle this off for the Rob Burrow foundation for charity. I don’t know whether we’ll do it as a raffle or auction but I want to do something towards Leeds and Rob Burrow, that would be fantastic.”

Humphries is not the only darts star to throw their support behind Burrow in the Premier League: teenage sensation Luke Littler is wearing the MND Association logo on his short throughout the whole tournament.

“Being a rugby league fan I’ve seen the amazing fundraising work done for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, particularly by Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield in recent years,” said Littler.

“The MND Association are doing so much important work and when I found out that I had a space available to support a charity on my shirt I wanted to back them.”

Humphries is yet to formally announce how the shirt will be sold – but we’re sure plenty of rugby league fans will throw their support behind it when it does happen given the importance of the cause in question.