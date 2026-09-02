Keighley Cougars are looking for a new coach in 2027 after confirming that Ian Hardman will leave the club after a difficult campaign.

The Cougars won just six games throughout 2026, ultimately finishing 16th in the new 20-team league. They will however, by virtue of the complicated Championship system, now get a supposed easier set of fixtures in 2027 should the structure remain the same.

But they will have to find a new head coach to lead their rebuild after deciding that Hardman should step aside and hand the reins to someone else.

Keighley confirm Hardman exit

The former Featherstone Rovers man joined Keighley as head coach at the start of this season, on the eve of the Championship season getting underway in February.

In a statement, the Cougars said: “Keighley Cougars can confirm that Head Coach Ian Hardman will leave the club following the conclusion of the current season by mutual agreement.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Ian for his hard work and commitment during his time as head coach. Everyone at Keighley Cougars would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future and every success in his next endeavours.

“Ian took on the role in a challenging time. Faced with a raft of injuries, Ian worked tireslessly to improve performances with an admirable points difference and which culminated with a fantastic win against Halifax.

“With Ian’s departure confirmed for the end of the season, Keighley Cougars have now begun the process of appointing a new head coach to lead the club into its next chapter. The club welcomes expressions of interest from ambitious and experienced coaches who believe they have the ability, leadership and vision to take Keighley Cougars forward.”

Cougars hunting new head coach

The news of Hardman’s exit comes just weeks after current co-owner Kaue Garcia and Ryan O’Neill agreed to remain in charge of the Championship side.

They had initially revealed plans to sell the club and step aside but after fan support for the pair, who have owned Keighley for a number of years, they decided to remain in post and in charge of the Cougars.

However, they will now have to find a new head coach to lead them into 2027 and beyond after confirming that Hardman would be relieved of his duties.

The Championship play-offs get underway this weekend, with four fixtures taking place.