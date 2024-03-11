Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw made as all 12 Super League clubs enter competition

The draw for the Sixth Round of the Challenge Cup has been made this evening, with all 12 Super League clubs entering the competition at this stage, three wins from a Wembley appearance.

Former Super League star Iestyn Harris conducted the draw, which took place live on the BBC’s ‘Sportsday’, live at MediaCity in Salford.

Eight ties were drawn out, and will be played out later this month over the weekend of March 23 & 24.

In the ‘Sportsday’ programme this evening, Leigh Leopards head coach and half-back, Adrian & Lachlan Lam, also featured. The Leopards are the current Challenge Cup holders and will take on Featherstone Rovers at the Leigh Sports Village to kickstart their title defence.

The side they beat under the Wembley arch last August, Hull KR, will host Salford Red Devils in Round 6 while reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors face Sheffield Eagles.

Only four non-Super League sides make it to this stage of the competition due to the format, and this year all of the four came from the Championship.

Aside from the Eagles & Featherstone, Batley Bulldogs & Halifax Panthers were the other two to get through. Both of the latter two got home draws against Super League sides.

The heavyweight clash comes with Leeds Rhinos’ clash against St Helens at Headingley.

Full details of all eight ties will be confirmed in due course.

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons

