Challenge Cup semi-final draws: All the details you need to know

The draws for the semi-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup, both men’s and women’s, will take place at half-time of the last-eight clash between St Helens & Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon (April 14), live on BBC Two.

With four balls in the hat for each of those draws, they will be made as part of the BBC’s coverage of the quarter-final tie live from the Totally Wicked Stadium, with an expected start time for the draws of circa 5.20pm (BST).

Five clubs will be involved in the men’s draw, with two of those already known in Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR, who beat Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards this evening respectively.

One of Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors, who go up against each other tomorrow, will join them in the hat, along with the pairing of Saints and Warrington.

As the draw comes at half-time of their clash, regardless of what the score is at that time, those two will share a ball.

Obviously, come full-time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, the last-four line-up for the men’s competition will be locked in for once and for all, and whoever wins the tie between Saints and Wire will already know which team awaits them in the semi-finals.

The four clubs involved in the women’s draw meanwhile will already be confirmed by the time it’s made. Holders Saints beat Huddersfield this afternoon to book their spot in the last four, while Leeds Rhinos thumped Warrington at Headingley.

Before tomorrow’s draw is made, the other two quarter-final ties – York Valkyrie v Featherstone Rovers & Wigan v Cardiff Demons – will have been decided.

The ball numbers for tomorrow’s draws have been allocated on the basis of the chronological order in which the quarter-final ties in each competition were – or will have been – played out.

Live on the BBC, the draw for the last-four in the women’s competition will be made first, immediately followed by the equivalent for the men’s.

Accordingly, here are the ball numbers for both:

Women’s semi-final draw ball numbers

1. Leeds Rhinos

2. St Helens

3. Wigan Warriors or Cardiff Demons (2pm KO)

4. York Valkyrie or Featherstone Rovers (12pm KO)

Men’s semi-final draw ball numbers

1. Hull KR

2. Huddersfield Giants

3. Castleford Tigers or Wigan Warriors (3pm KO)

4. St Helens/Warrington Wolves (4.30pm KO – Will share the ball)

2024 Challenge Cup semi-finals: What we know so far

In their press release with the ball numbers for the draws, the RFL have confirmed that the semi-finals will be played as Men’s/Women’s double-headers across the weekend of May 18 & 19.

Accordingly, on both Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, there will be a men’s semi-final and a women’s semi-final held at the same venue.

Ticketing arrangements, as well as confirmation of the venues those four games over that weekend will be played at, will be confirmed as early as possible next week (commencing April 14).

