Challenge Cup second round ties confirmed as National Conference League clubs prepare to enter the competition

The Challenge Cup second round ties have been locked in following the conclusion of the first round, which took place over this weekend.

Nine of the 10 first round were played on Saturday, with Orrell St James’ 20-4 win over Haresfinch being broadcast live via The Sportsman‘s YouTube on Sunday afternoon.

More than 400 points were scored across the 10 games in Round One, which saw community clubs and Armed Forces sides in action as the road to Wembley got underway.

Challenge Cup first round results

Royal Air Force 22-28 Royal Navy

Lowca 22-28 Edinburgh Eagles

Clock Face Miners 22-20 Heworth

Doncaster Toll Bar 22-20 Ashton Bears

South Wales Jets 4-40 Stanningley

Fryston Warriors 13-10 British Army

Oulton Raiders 22-34 West Bowling

Wests Warriors 28-4 Newsome Panthers

Hammersmith Hills Hoists 56-6 Medway Dragons

Orrell St James 20-4 Haresfinch

Round Two ties confirmed

Josh Charnley, who won the Challenge Cup with Leigh Leopards last year, made the draws for the first and second rounds last month, live on BBC Radio Manchester.

Royal Navy are the only team from the Armed Forces left in this year’s competition after the Royal Air Force and British Army bowed out in Round One.

Round Two sees 10 teams from the National Conference League join the prestigious competition, with the Royal Navy hosting community club giants Thatto Heath Crusaders in the second round.

The second round ties will take place over the weekend of January 27-28.

Orrell St James v York Acorn

Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley

Fryston Warriors v Hunslet ARLFC

Doncaster Toll Bar v West Hull

Clock Face Miners v Siddal

Wests Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v West Bowling

Lock Lane v Edinburgh Eagles

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets

BBC Sport will select one tie from each of the rounds, which will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and app.

The winners of the Round Two ties will then be joined in Round Three by 22 semi-professional clubs from the Championship and League 1, with those third round fixtures taking place over the weekend of February 10-11.

READ NEXT: 2024 rugby league pre-season friendlies, including dates, times & venues – Fixtures & Results