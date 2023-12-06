Leigh Leopards ace Josh Charnley makes Challenge Cup draws for Rounds One and Two

Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley – a four-time Challenge Cup winner – conducted the draws for Rounds 1 and 2 of the competition in 2024 last night.

Live on BBC Radio Manchester in MediaCity, Charnley drew 20 teams out of the hat for Round 1, split between community clubs and outfits from the Armed Forces.

A pair from the Armed Forces were actually drawn against one another, with the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy set to square off for a place in the second round.

First round ties will take place over the weekend of January 13 and 14, with the winners of the 10 ties joined by 10 clubs from the National Conference League in Round 2.

The 10 ties in Round 2 will then take place over the weekend of January 27 and 28. Thatto Heath Crusaders will travel to the winners of that all-Armed Forces clash.

A full breakdown of last night’s draw can be found below.

Challenge Cup 2024 Round 1 draw

Fryston Warriors v British Army

Lowca v Edinburgh Eagles

South Wales Jets v Stanningley

Royal Air Force v Royal Navy

Doncaster Toll Bar v Ashton Bears

Orrell St James v Haresfinch

Clock Face Miners v Heworth

Oulton Raiders v West Bowling

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Medway Dragons

Wests Warriors v Newsome Panthers

Challenge Cup 2024 Round 2 draw

Orrell St James OR Haresfinch v York Acorn

Royal Air Force OR Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Leigh Miners Rangers v South Wales Jets OR Stanningley

Fryston Warriors OR British Army v Hunslet ARLFC

Doncaster Toll Bar OR Ashton Bears v West Hull

Clock Face Miners OR Heworth v Siddal

Wests Warriors OR Newsome Panthers v Rochdale Mayfield

Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR Medway Dragons v Oulton Raiders OR West Bowling

Lock Lane v Lowca OR Edinburgh Eagles

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets

BBC Sport will select one tie from each of the rounds, which will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and app.

The winners of those Round 2 ties will then be joined at Round 3 by 22 semi-professional clubs from the Championship and League 1, with those fixtures taking place over the weekend of February 10 and 11.

