Full details have now been confirmed for this weekend’s Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw, which will take place on Sunday (February 25) live on BBC Radio Leeds shortly after 5pm.

Earlier this month, the RFL laid out the basic details of the draw, in terms of the date and estimated time between 5pm & 6pm.

Now, they’ve confirmed that it will take place closer to 5pm, once seven of the eight Round 4 ties have concluded.

The only Fourth Round game which will be left to play out once the draw has been made is Swinton Lions’ home tie against Oldham, which gets underway at 6pm on Sunday, shown live on ‘The Sportsman’.

In addition to the more specific timeframe, the RFL have also this morning confirmed that Paul Anderson will be the man conducting the Fifth Round draw this weekend alongside BBC Radio Leeds – West Yorkshire Sport host James Deighton.

Ex-England and Great Britain international Anderson lifted the Challenge Cup with both Bradford Bulls and St Helens during his own playing days, and is now the Head of England Rugby League Pathways.

As well as on DAB & FM Radio, fans outside of the area will also be able to tune in via the BBC Sounds app and on BBC Radio Leeds’ own website.

Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw: Full details confirmed with octet of non-Super League clubs involved

Due to the timing of that last Round 4 game between Swinton and Oldham, there will officially be nine teams involved in the draw on Sunday, but – obviously – eight balls to set up four ties.

The Fifth Round will take place over the weekend of March 9 & 10, with the four winners of the ties joined by all 12 of the clubs from Super League come Round 6.

The ball numbers for the Challenge Cup Fifth Round draw will be as follows, with the respective Round 4 tie’s scheduling in brackets:

1 – Batley Bulldogs or Rochdale Hornets (Sunday, 2pm)

2 – Bradford Bulls or Widnes Vikings (Sunday, 12.30pm – Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online)

3 – Halifax Panthers or Hammersmith Hills Hoists (Saturday, 5pm)

4 – Keighley Cougars or Featherstone Rovers (Sunday, 3pm)

5 – Swinton Lions OR Oldham (Sunday, 6pm – Live on ‘The Sportsman’)

6 – Wakefield Trinity or Hunslet ARLFC (Sunday, 2pm)

7 – York Acorn or Wath Brow Hornets (Saturday, 2pm)

8 – York or Sheffield Eagles (Sunday, 3pm)

The RFL have also confirmed that the draw for Round 6 of the competition, which sees Super League clubs enter, will take place on Monday, March 11.

