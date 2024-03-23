Seven Super League sides have booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, with only Halifax Panthers – who host Catalans Dragons tomorrow – left representing the Championship.

Last night, we saw the top flight trio of Wigan Warriors, St Helens & Hull KR confirm their place in Monday evening’s last-eight draw.

World champions Wigan stuttered against Championship side Sheffield Eagles, with Harry Smith kicking a penalty to ensure they headed in at the break level, but got the job done comfortably in the end and ran out 44-18 victors.

Saints meanwhile earned a second win in a week at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos. Having beaten Rohan Smith’s side in Super League, they returned seven days later and earned a 20-6 win, shown live on BBC iPlayer.

And KR, beaten Challenge Cup finalists last year, demolished fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils 40-0 with six different try-scorers at Craven Park. If you’re looking for any omens, the Robins also beat Salford en-route to Wembley in 2023.

With those three in the hat for the quarter-finals, four more sides confirmed their spots in the last eight today, all from Super League.

Challenge Cup: 7 Super League sides book quarter-final spots

Live on ‘The Sportsman’ this afternoon, the current Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards progressed, but didn’t have it all their own way.

Throwing it back to the 2022 Championship promotion race, they hosted Featherstone Rovers at the Leigh Sports Village, and the second tier outfit were never out of the contest, mainly thanks to the try-scoring heroics of off-season recruit Manoa Wacokecoke.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards eventually sealed their last-eight spot with a 26-14 triumph, Matt Moylan kicking the final two of those 26 points after the final hooter via a penalty.

Elsewhere today, Castleford Tigers avoided an upset against Batley Bulldogs as boss Craig Lingard returned to very familiar surroundings at Mount Pleasant.

Twice the Bulldogs led in the first half, before Cas clicked into gear, scoring two quick-fire tries late on through Jacob Miller & Innes Senior, 28-14 the final score in the visitors’ favour.

Huddersfield Giants meanwhile thumped Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium, running in 10 tries, including six in the second half.

Huddersfield Giants winger Adam Swift grabbed a hat-trick as they demolished his former club Hull FC in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round

50-6 was the score come the final hooter with Jordan Lane scoring the Black & Whites’ only try, and after last weekend’s humiliation at home to Leigh, it’s the second week running that FC have conceded 50+.

Rounding off today’s action, meeting for the second week running, was an all-Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and newly-promoted London Broncos.

The Broncos – who reached the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup as a Championship outfit last year – were hammered by the Wolves in the capital last weekend, and six days later, it happened again away from home.

Conceding a try in the opening minute at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, London would go on to be beaten 42-0 with Sam Burgess’ Wire side 24 points to the good by the break. They haven’t been to Wembley since 2019, and are now just two wins away.

Tomorrow’s clash between Halifax and Catalans at The Shay is the final tie in the Sixth Round.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw details

As confirmed earlier this week, the draw for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup will take place on BBC Radio 5Live’s ‘The Monday Night Club’ on Monday night (March 25) between 8.45pm & 9pm.

Darts stars Michael Smith, a St Helens fan, and Joe Cullen, a Wigan supporter, will be the pair conducting the draw alongside host Mark Chapman, a familiar face in the world of rugby league broadcasting.

BBC Radio 5Live is available via DAB and AM radio (909 or 693), the BBC Sounds app and the following TV channels:

Freeview: 705

Sky: 0105

Virgin Media: 905

The ties drawn out will be played over the weekend of April 13 & 14, with ball numbers still to be confirmed by the RFL.

In alphabetical order, the seven clubs confirmed as being involved in the draw so far are:

Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR

Leigh Leopards

St Helens

Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors

Of course, the winner of tomorrow’s tie between Halifax and Catalans will take the eighth – and final – spot in the draw. That game at The Shay is scheduled for a 3pm (GMT) kick-off.

