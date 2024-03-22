The draw for the quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup will take place this coming Monday, 25 March – and will be done live on BBC Radio 5Live.

Darts superstars Joe Cullen and Michael Smith, both of whom are avid rugby league supporters of Wigan Warriors and St Helens respectively, will be conducting the draw live on The Monday Night Club between 8:45pm and 9pm to determine the fate of the eight remaining teams in the competition.

The presence of St Helens supporter Smith, world champion in 2023, and Wigan Warriors fan Cullen, a former Masters champion and Premier League finalist, ensures that Rugby League’s famous rivals will be represented at Monday night’s draw regardless of whether those clubs are in the hat or not.

The eight remaining clubs will be paired together ahead of ties that will take place on the weekend of April 13 and 14. The Monday Night Club is regularly hosted by another man with deep ties to rugby league: broadcaster Mark Chapman, who regularly fronts the BBC’s coverage of the sport’s flagship competition.

And Cullen and Smith will be given the honour of drawing the teams out and ensuring who the eight remaining sides left have the task of beating to reach the semi-finals.

Round 6 ties in full

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday 22 March, 8pm (BBC Sport)

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 23 March, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday 23 March,2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 23 March, 2pm (The Sportsman)

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday 23 March, 5.30pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday 24 March, 3pm

Quarter-final ties will take place over the weekend of 13/14 April.

BBC Radio 5Live is available via DAB and AM radio (909 or 693), the BBC Sounds app and the following TV channels.

