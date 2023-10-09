Castleford Tigers tie down utility with new deal; ‘We need to get back to where our fans can be proud of us’

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that utility forward George Lawler has penned a new deal with the club, keeping him at the Jungle until the end of 2025.

Lawler – who can play virtually anywhere in the forward pack – has so far made 43 appearances for the Tigers in the two years since his move from Hull KR.

He was one of those at club off-contract come the end of the year, but when their released list was announced last month and he wasn’t on it, expectation grew that he would put pen to paper and extend his stay.

The 28-year-old – who has only ever been a permanent fixture at two clubs having come through the City of Hull Academy – has done just that, and committed his future for the next two years to the Fords.

20 of Lawler’s Cas appearances came this term, in a campaign which saw them embroiled in a relegation battle with local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

He and his teammates eventually got themselves over the line, though ended the year with just six Super League wins to their name, something he describes as ’embarrassing’ having penned this new contract.

Lawler – who has thus far crossed for two tries in the space of two seasons – told the Tigers’ club website: “I’m really looking forward to this year after a year that didn’t go the best and was embarrassing at times.

“We need a massive pre-season underneath us and with signings we’ve made, hopefully it will be a lot better next year. This season, we need to show a bit more grit and a lot more togetherness because that goes a long way.

“I’m happy to stay for the next two years. We need to get back to [a place] where Cas fans can be proud of us each week, and we will be putting the work in and giving them something to shout about.”

Following Lawler’s re-signing, just one player remains off-contract at the Jungle, 23-year-old Muizz Mustapha. The Nigerian forward is expected to put pen to paper soon, with the club holding an option in his contract to extend for 2024.

