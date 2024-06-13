Castleford Tigers injury update as Craig Lingard provides latest on key duo

Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard has provided an injury update on influential duo Joe Westerman and Paul McShane ahead of Friday’s clash with Wigan Warriors.

Loose forward Westerman picked up an Achilles injury in their defeat to Leeds a a fortnight ago, whilst hooker McShane hasn’t featured since May 24 because of an arm injury.

Speaking in his weekly press conference ahead of Friday’s visit of recently crowned Challenge Cup winners Wigan, Lingard provided an update on his captains.

“Westy came off against Leeds with a bit of an Achilles issue,” Lingard said. “He’s had a scan this week and there’s no significant damage in there, it’s just about managing Westy now and getting him back to full fitness so he can train and get through games.

“We had the week off last week which obviously helped and he’ll be off this week which will hopefully get him back to training next week.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be available for the Hull KR game but we don’t want to risk him because we’ve got a week off after the Hull KR game as well so if he needs that extended break just to get him back fit and raring to go for the last part of the season then (so be it).”

Meanwhile, Lingard confirmed that McShane will undergo surgery on his arm this week – but the severity of the his injury is unclear.

“Macca is going to the hospital tomorrow to have the pins and plates removed,” the Castleford boss said. “That one is a bit of an open ended question, I think when the specialists have looked at the X-rays and scans and everything else that they needed to look at, they are not 100 per cent sure what they are going to find until they get in there.

“It’s one of them that’s a case of it might be two or three weeks or it might be season-ending, so we won’t rule him out until he’s had the operation tomorrow (Tuesday). We’re hoping for weeks rather than the season but we’re prepared for each eventuality.”

Lingard confirmed that half-back Jacob Miller will play against Wigan after playing through the pain barrier with a rolled ankle in their defeat to Leeds a fortnight ago.

“He’s still not quite 100 per cent, but Milky being Milky, he has put his hand up,” Lingard said. “He is probably about 80 or 85 per cent, but he is good to go.”

