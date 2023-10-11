Castleford Tigers forward details how he wants to ‘repay’ fans’ support after penning contract extension

Castleford Tigers forward Muizz Mustapha says they want to repay the club’s supporters next season after signing a contract extension.

On Tuesday evening, the Tigers confirmed that they had activated the one-year contract extension option for the Nigerian prop.

Mustapha has made 16 appearances for the Tigers since arriving at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle from neighbours Leeds Rhinos ahead of this season.

The 23-year-old forward has become a fan favourite with the Fords, with the supporters chanting his name to the tune of We Buy Any Car.

Speaking upon the club’s announcement of his contract extension, Mustapha says he is keen to repay the Tigers fanbase with some big performances in 2024.

Mustapha said: “I’m really pleased. It’s been a tough year but I’ve gained a lot of experience from it.

“The Cas fans have been great with me. I’m looking forward to staying at Cas and making them proud next season.

“To hear the Cas fans singing my name in the song they have made is a real honour.

“It’s surreal when I hear it on the field. It means a lot because we play for them so next season we need to repay them as a group.”

Castleford Tigers recruitment and retention update

The Tigers announced new deals for forward pair George Lawler and Mustapha this week, meaning their retention is complete ahead of 2024.

Castleford have previously announced that Bailey Dawson, Greg Eden, Jacob Hookem, Suaia Matagi, Ilikaya Mafi, Alex Sutcliffe and Nathan Massey would depart upon the expiry of their contracts at the season’s end.

The West Yorkshire club have made eight new signings ahead of next season – Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Elie El-Zakhem (North Sydney Bears), Sylvester Namo (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Hodson (Batley), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Sam Wood (Hull KR), Luke Hooley (Leeds), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR).

