Castleford Tigers forward Sylvester Namo will face a tribunal on Tuesday evening and is looking at a lengthy suspension after being charged with a Grade F offence following their Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan.

Namo has been charged with Grade F Dangerous Contact for an incident during the first half of the Tigers’ heavy loss on Sunday afternoon, and is looking at a ban of at least five games if found guilty.

He is not the only player heading to a tribunal either, with Bayley Sironen facing a lengthy ban after a Grade E Head Contact charge. He was charged following an incident during Catalans’ Challenge Cup loss against Huddersfield Giants.

Hull KR will also be without forward Sauaso Sue this weekend, after he was charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact following their victory against Leigh Leopards in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Sue has the right to appeal, and has until midday tomorrow to lodge an appeal.

The full list of charges this week:

Sylvester Namo (Castleford Tigers) – Grade F Dangerous Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty

More to follow.