Bradford Bulls land signing of second Australian hooker ahead of Championship season start

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of Australian hooker Tyran Ott for the 2024 season following a successful trial ahead of their first Championship game of the campaign this evening.

Ott won’t be able to feature against Wakefield Trinity at a sold out Belle Vue, owing to a wait on international clearance, but the Australian has put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Able to feature in the halves or at loose as well as his primary position in the nine, the youngster has featured Down Under in the New South Wales Cup for both Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles and North Sydney Bears.

The 23-year-old joins fellow Aussie hooker Mitch Souter at Odsal for the 2024 campaign, and turned out for the Bulls’ reserves last weekend as they were narrowly beaten by Hull FC.

Speaking to Bradford’s club website upon their signing announcement, Ott – who paid for his own journey over to the UK and sought out opportunities with various clubs – spoke of his desire to represent the Bulls, one of the Championship’s heavyweights.

He said: “It’s really exciting, I am looking forward to sinking my teeth in to some footy and to play for the Bulls, a club with such a good history.

“I played in Australia for Manly Sea Eagles in the lower grades and for North Sydney Bears last year, we were quite successful it’s a great club with great history so it’s good to come here to a similar club.

“The people here have been really receptive, all the players and staff have made me feel welcome there’s a great deal of people who care about the Bulls and there’s a great culture in place.

“There are some quality players who have been here a while and I am just looking to add some value to the team where I can.

“It’s really exciting to get this official now and I am looking forward to playing and hopefully doing a great job this season.”

New Bulls recruit Tyran Ott lauded by head coach Eamon O’Carroll after putting pen to paper

Ex-Catalans Dragons assistant Eamon O’Caroll now heads up Bradford having joined the club in the off-season.

Ott is the latest recruit of a busy few months which has seen him inherit a side beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Toulouse Olympique last term.

On the new recruit, O’Carroll added: “Tyran will be a great addition to us and add quality and depth in a number of positions.

“He paid his own way over, looking for an opportunity, he backed himself and has been great ever since he has been here so I am really happy to get something done with him.

“He’s played at a high standard in Australia, having played at North Sydney Bears and he can cover a number of positions to a high standard. He trains hard too which will drive standards across the rest of the group.

“We have been constantly looking to bring in people and when you can bring in someone the quality of Tyran, who can cover a number of positions, it is a huge boost for us and I am really looking forward to working with him.

“He is really efficient in what he does, has been welcomed into the group really well and will feel settled now, meaning we will see the best version of him moving forward.

“He has work to do to get in the squad which he is fully aware of but he is hungry and wants to impress so it is something we will manage over the next couple of weeks.

“There’s a number of players in those positions playing well but Tyran adds competition for places, which isn’t something we’ve always had.”

