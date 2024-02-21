Assessing Leeds Rhinos’ squad situation as early-season forward shortage strikes

We may only have played one round in the 2024 Super League season, but injuries are hitting some clubs hard already: and one of those sides is Leeds Rhinos.

Rohan Smith’s men could be without as many as seven frontline players for Thursday night’s trip to Hull Kingston Rovers – but while they appear well stocked to cover for some key men in certain areas, they look desperately short already in others. One of those areas is undoubtedly the front row, with a number of props sidelined for Thursday night and beyond – and Leeds are also light on wingers, too.

Here’s the latest on Leeds‘ injury situation – and the options they could be weighing up as they go in search of a second straight win to start the new season on Thursday.

Who’s definitely injured?

We know of half a dozen players definitely sidelined for Thursday night. The most notable of those is England international Mikolaj Oledzki, who has been ruled out beyond this week with a shoulder injury. Fellow prop Holroyd is closing in on a return to action but he is also absent this week.

James McDonnell has been named in Leeds’ 21-man squad to give Smith a boost, but there are no certainties he will feature. Another key forward, Morgan Gannon, has been forced to sit out the next three months following another issue with concussion. Kieran Hudson is also continuing his recovery from a long-term injury, robbing Smith of another option in the front row.

Throw in wingers Max Simpson, Derrell Olpherts and David Fusitu’a, and it’s easy to see where the two big issues lie.

Who could step in at prop?

There are some first-team props still available to Smith. Both Justin Sangare and Sam Lisone have arguably shown their best displays in an impact role from the interchange bench, but at least one of those may well be asked to start on Thursday evening.

Mickael Goudemand appears likely to be given one of the starting berths, and while young prop Tom Nicholson-Watton has been included in Smith’s 21-man squad, he may have to wait for his Super League debut.

Cameron Smith could step in at prop and move away from loose forward – and if Leeds are desperate for someone to fill in, there is even the prospect of James Donaldson perhaps slotting into the middles. But it is clearly far from an ideal situation for Smith so early in the new season.

When could Leeds start to get some bodies back?

As mentioned, there is imminent good news on Holroyd, whose knee injury is close to being resolved. He could well be available to the Rhinos in the short-term.

Olpherts is likely to be the next player available from the list of injury victims, with Fusitu’a still some weeks away and the severity of Oledzki’s shoulder problem still unclear. Smith will likely provide an update on that after the game at Rovers on Thursday evening.

