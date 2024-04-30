Legendary NRL commentator Andrew Voss has suggested that Adrian Lam could be a contender to replace Jason Demetriou as head coach of South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Bunnies officially parted company with Demetriou on Tuesday following a series of board meetings that led to the former Wakefield Trinity player being dismissed after a difficult start to the new NRL season. Souths have won just one game from their opening seven matches so far in 2024.

Ben Hornby has been placed in interim charge for the remainder of this season but, speaking on the Vossy and Brandy breakfast show in Australia, Voss has suggested Lam is one of the contenders to become coach of the Bunnies from 2025.

With Souths football manager Mark Ellison reportedly on his way to England to finalise the signing of Lewis Dodd, Lam believes there may well be another target on Ellison’s mind during his trip – Leigh coach Lam.

He said: “I’m crystal balling a little bit and trying to put the pieces together. Lewis Dodd from St Helens, coming to Australia, Mark Ellison, football manager, flying over to England. Well, you’re not flying over to England for one signature.

“I can’t help but think that Adrian Lam is in the mix to come back to Australia and if I’m joining dots, that dot leads straight to South Sydney. If you’re going over to England, you’re not just coming home with a player’s signature who you’ve got a verbal agreement with anyway. That doesn’t make sense to me.

“I don’t think that’s a logical outcome. I’ll take a little punt I’ll walk into a casino and I’m playing the chocolate wheel, I’ll take ten dollars on Adrian Lam, please.”

Voss also gave Lam’s credentials a ringing endorsement, saying: “He’s had success. What he did with the Leigh Leopards, joining on there, was the statement of ‘I’m ready for an Australian gig’, for mine. You’ve joined a club on the way up but to achieve what he has there at Leigh Leopards, he has runs on the board.”

