Andre Savelio Super League move confirmed; Recruited by new club to ‘put a few players under pressure’

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Andre Savelio on a two-year deal, with boss Ian Watson bringing the versatile forward in to ‘put a few players under pressure’ ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign.

28-year-old Savelio makes the move across Yorkshire having been one of 11 players to depart Hull FC at the end of the current season.

His arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium comes as no surprise, with new head coach Watson confirming their interest in Savelio mid-season.

And now that they’ve got their man through the door, penning a deal until the end of 2025, Watson has expressed how excited he is to add to his pack.

Andre Savelio’s Super League move confirmed ahead of 2024

Savelio joins Adam Swift in making the move to the Giants from the Black and Whites, with the winger announced by Huddersfield last week.

Speaking to the Giants’ website, boss Watson said: “Andre is one of them where we want a player who is going to come in, really challenge for a starting position in the team, put a few players under pressure and push a few players in terms of that competitive attitude.

“There are certain things that we have discussed with Andre. Everyone has seen bits of him, but we want to get him to a consistent level to the best of what Andre can deliver.

“He could be a big player for us, and in the competition, as he’s coming into his prime!”

Ian Watson ‘the genuine reason’ Andre Savelio joined Huddersfield Giants

Back-rower Savelio was born in New Zealand, but moved to England when he was just one, and came through the ranks at St Helens having joined aged 14.

Also donning a shirt for Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Rochdale Hornets before making the move to Hull, where he’s spent the last five years, the 28-year-old already has over 140 appearances in the game to his name. Given his birthplace, he also represented the Combined Nations All Stars in 2021 as they took on England.

With 18 tries to his name for FC, the forward is now relishing a new challenge in West Yorkshire, and says he’s looking forward to working with Watson.

Savelio added: “He (Watson) was the genuine reason I signed here. I had Jake Connor in my ear mithering me too, and when I was walking in to meet Watto, I’d already kind of made my mind up on my future, but a meeting that was probably meant to be 40 minutes ended up being two and half hours and by the time I walked out I knew this move was 100% the best for me.

“It was his honesty and attention to detail that stood out for me. He told me what I bring to the team, but more importantly what I need to work on to be in his team. The finer details around that part of the conversation, they were really impressive.

“I’m buzzing to be honest, there’s a whole host of reasons that I wanted to join, the potential in the playing Roster, the Coach, the mates that I already have there and ones that are going – obviously help. Just a fresh start, super excited.”

