2025 League 1 fixture release date confirmed as third tier prepares to grow in size

The 2025 League 1 fixtures will be announced later this month, with the release date for the newly-expanded third tier’s schedule confirmed as Tuesday, November 26.

League 1 had just nine clubs in 2024, with champions Oldham and play-off winners Hunslet both being promoted up to the Championship.

They though have been replaced by Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams, with Swinton Lions and Goole Vikings both also involved in the third tier next season.

Haven, Dewsbury and Swinton were all relegated from the Championship in 2024, with the Lions losing out in the promotion/relegation final on home soil to Hunslet and then seeing head coach Alan Kilshaw resign.

Goole meanwhile are new boys to the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid having reigned supreme in the RFL’s bidding process for a community club to join League 1 in 2025.

As a result of all of the above, the third tier now has an additional two clubs involved – taking the total tally of participants up to 11.

And while those involved had already been confirmed, the date for which they will all learn their 2025 schedule has been rubber-stamped.

Keighley Cougars, who missed out in the play-offs having finished 2nd in 2024, published a press release on Wednesday afternoon which detailed some key dates relating to the 2025 campaign.

One of those dates was the fixture release on November 26.

The 11 clubs in the third tier next year are listed below alphabetically…

Cornwall

Dewsbury Rams (relegated from Championship)

Goole Vikings (NEW)

Keighley Cougars

Midlands Hurricanes

Newcastle Thunder

North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Hornets

Swinton Lions (relegated from Championship)

Whitehaven (relegated from Championship)

Workington Town

