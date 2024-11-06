Hull KR Amsterdam fixture update as Challenge Cup date clash emerges

Hull KR’s game with York in Amsterdam is still scheduled to go ahead as planned in January: despite the proposed date directly clashing with the Knights’ entry into the Challenge Cup.

Rovers announced earlier this year that they would be taking a pre-season game with the ambitious Championship club to the Netherlands on Saturday January 25.

They are hopeful of a big take-up of interest from supporters of both clubs, with ticket sales understood to be progressing well with the game just over two months away.

However, the dates for the early rounds of the revamped Challenge Cup in 2025 emerged this week – which included Round Two of the competition being held on the weekend of January 25 and 26.

That is crucial because this year, Championship and League One clubs enter the competition at that stage, meaning the Knights could have potentially been unable to fulfil the friendly and instead be forced to play a cup tie on that weekend.

But Love Rugby League understands the game was cleared with the Rugby Football League long before the fixtures were locked in for 2025 – and there is no danger of the game in Amsterdam being moved or postponed.

York are understood to be content to play their Round Two cup tie on a different weekend, likely to be the first weekend of February as that is potentially a free weekend before Round Three of the competition is held the following week.

And crucially, for any supporter of Rovers or the Knights that have planned to head to Amsterdam, there is no threat to a game that both clubs hope will lead to bigger and better things for the sport in the Netherlands.

The game will be held at Amsterdam’s NRCA Stadium, with tickets now on sale.

