2024 Super League fixtures: When every club plays their ‘loop’ games, with some as early as May

With Super League chiefs opting to use the same formula as in recent years, we knew which ‘loop’ fixtures each club would be facing ahead of the release earlier this week, but what we didn’t know was when those games would be.

Introduced in 2019, ‘loop’ games simply see some clubs face one another three times in one season, rather than just the once home and way.

Having been reduced from six additional games in the calendar to four ahead of the 2022 season, all 12 Super League clubs now play 27 fixtures. As well as the 11 ‘normal’ matches at home, 11 ‘normal matches’ away and one at Magic Weekend, they then face four teams for a third time, just the once, either home or away.

Who they take on is pre-determined by the league rankings from the season prior. All of the even-placed sides (2nd, 4th, 6th etc.) go on to play one other for a third time the following year, with the same happening between those who end the season prior in an ‘odd’ placing (1st, 3rd, 5th etc.).

As an example, the club promoted up from the Championship are always classed as having finished 12th on the Super League ladder the year prior, even though they haven’t.

London Broncos accordingly come 2024 have loop fixtures against the clubs who finished this term in 2nd (Catalans Dragons), 4th (Hull KR), 6th (Warrington Wolves) & 8th (Leeds Rhinos).

On the back of the full release earlier this week, here’s when every ‘loop fixture’ will be played out in 2024, including those at Elland Road during Magic Weekend. The 12 clubs are listed in order of their ranking in the Super League table in 2023.

2024 Super League fixtures: When every club plays their loop games

Wigan Warriors (1st)

Home: Leigh Leopards (Round 16 – Friday, July 5) & Huddersfield Giants (Round 20 – Friday, August 2)

Away: Salford Red Devils (Round 12 – Saturday, May 25) & Castleford Tigers (Round 14 – Friday, June 14)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): St Helens (Saturday, August 17)

Catalans Dragons (2nd)

Home: Warrington Wolves (Round 12 – Saturday, May 25) & Hull FC (Round 19 – Saturday, July 27)

Away: London Broncos (Round 20 – Sunday, August 4) & Leeds Rhinos (Round 23 – Friday, August 23)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Hull KR (Sunday, August 18)

St Helens (3rd)

Home: Salford Red Devils (Round 21 – Saturday, August 10) & Castleford Tigers (Round 26 – Friday, September 13)

Away: Huddersfield Giants (Round 24 – Sunday, September 1) & Leigh Leopards (Round 27 – Friday, September 20)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Wigan Warriors (Saturday, August 17)

Hull KR (4th)

Home: London Broncos (Round 19 – Friday, July 26) & Leeds Rhinos (Round 27 – Friday, September 20)

Away: Hull FC (Round 17 – Saturday, July 13) & Warrington Wolves (Round 20 – Saturday, August 3)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Catalans Dragons (Sunday, August 18)

Leigh Leopards (5th)

Home: Huddersfield Giants (Round 17 – Saturday, July 13) & St Helens (Round 27 – Friday, September 20)

Away: Wigan Warriors (Round 16 – Friday, July 5) & Castleford Tigers (Round 25 – Friday, September 6)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Salford Red Devils (Sunday, August 18)

Warrington Wolves (6th)

Home: Hull FC (Round 10 – Friday, May 3) & Hull KR (Round 20 – Saturday, August 3)

Away: Catalans Dragons (Round 12 – Saturday, May 25) & London Broncos (Round 21 – Sunday, August 11)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, August 17)

Salford Red Devils (7th)

Home: Wigan Warriors (Round 12 – Saturday, May 25) & Castleford Tigers (Round 19 – Saturday, July 27)

Away: Huddersfield Giants (Round 18 – Friday, July 19) & St Helens (Round 21 – Saturday, August 10)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Leigh Leopards (Sunday, August 18)

Leeds Rhinos (8th)

Home: London Broncos (Round 16 – Saturday, July 6) Catalans Dragons (Round 23 – Friday, August 23)

Away: Hull FC (Round 14 – Saturday, June 15) & Hull KR (Round 27 – Friday, September 20)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Warrington Wolves (Saturday, August 17)

Huddersfield Giants (9th)

Home: Salford Red Devils (Round 18 – Friday, July 19) & St Helens (Round 24 – Sunday, September 1)

Away: Leigh Leopards (Round 17 – Saturday, July 13) & Wigan Warriors (Round 20 – Friday, August 2)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Castleford Tigers (Sunday, August 18)

Hull FC (10th)

Home: Leeds Rhinos (Round 14 – Saturday, June 15) & Hull KR (Round 17 – Saturday, July 13)

Away: Warrington Wolves (Round 10 – Friday, May 3) Catalans Dragons (Round 19 – Saturday, July 27)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): London Broncos (Saturday, August 17)

Castleford Tigers (11th)

Home: Wigan Warriors (Round 14 – Friday, June 14) & Leigh Leopards (Round 25 – Friday, September 6)

Away: Salford Red Devils (Round 19 – Saturday, July 27) & St Helens (Round 26 – Friday, September 13)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Huddersfield Giants (Sunday, August 18)

London Broncos (12th – Newly-promoted)

Home: Catalans Dragons (Round 20 – Sunday, August 4) & Warrington Wolves (Round 21 – Sunday, August 11)

Away: Leeds Rhinos (Round 16 – Saturday, July 6) & Hull KR (Round 19 – Friday, July 26)

Magic Weekend (Round 22): Hull FC (Saturday, August 17)

