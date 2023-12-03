Fans of Championship clubs are – as we write this – eagerly awaiting the fixture release to jump on Skyscanner and book flights to watch their side take on Toulouse Olympique next year.

All 14 Championship club’s full fixture lists will be revealed at midday today, but due to a blunder with the timings, the French outfit published theirs an hour early – at midday in France.

Accordingly, fans can now start planning their trips over to the Stade Ernest-Wallon – be it via plane, train or automobile.

To try and make life a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of when all 13 of the other second tier clubs will play in Toulouse next season.

In doing so, each of those 11 will be taking on an Olympique side who were beaten play-off finalists last month, losing out on home soil to London Broncos.

Yesterday, clubs were permitted to reveal who their first home game of the new campaign was going to be against, though Toulouse were one of two Championship clubs not to do so, along with Swinton Lions.

It’s actually the Lions who are the first to make the trip to the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Round Three on Saturday, April 6.

Elsewhere, Round 13 on June 29 sees a re-run of the 2021 Million Pound Game against Featherstone Rovers, while newly-relegated Wakefield Trinity head across the channel on July 20 (Round 16).

Sylvain Houles’ side end the campaign on home soil too, welcoming Batley Bulldogs in Round 26 on Saturday, September 28.

Please note that the graphic published by Toulouse sees all of their home kick-off times pencilled in for 18:00. This is local time, so all games over there will kick off at 17:00 UK time.

2024 Championship fixtures: When every club visit Toulouse Olympique

Barrow Raiders: Saturday, May 18 (Round Eight)

Batley Bulldogs: Saturday, September 28 (Round 26)

Bradford Bulls: Saturday, July 6 (Round 14)

Dewsbury Rams: Saturday, July 27 (Round 17)

Doncaster: Saturday, June 15 (Round 11)

Featherstone Rovers: Saturday, June 29 (Round 13)

Halifax Panthers: Saturday, September 14 (Round 24)

Sheffield Eagles: Saturday, August 31 (Round 22)

Swinton Lions: Saturday, April 6 (Round Three)

Wakefield Trinity: Saturday, July 20 (Round 16)

Whitehaven: Saturday, April 20 (Round Five)

Widnes Vikings: Saturday, May 25 (Round Nine)

York: Saturday, August 17 (Round 20)

READ NEXT: 2024 Super League fixtures – When every club visit Catalans Dragons