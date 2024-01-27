York Knights 2024 squad numbers: New signing Richie Myler to wear No. 6 following arrival from Leeds Rhinos

York have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2024 campaign, with headline off-season recruit Richie Myler taking No. 6, one of 30 jerseys handed out in total.

Super League veteran Myler saw his move to the Knights confirmed back in November, bringing an end to a six-year stint at Leeds Rhinos.

He links up with Andrew Henderson‘s side at the LNER Community Stadium who themselves prepare for their sixth consecutive campaign as a Championship outfit having finished sixth last term for a second year on the spin.

After being knocked out of the play-offs by Bradford Bulls, Henderson has also brought in both Will Dagger and Jimmy Keinhorst on a permanent basis. Joining from Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR respectively, they will take numbers 1 and 4.

The Knights’ total recruitment tally is in double figures, and also includes both Nikau Williams (14) & Taylor Pemberton (20).

New Zealander Williams, a playmaker, began his career in the junior systems in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm before making the move to England ahead of the 2021 season.

Pemberton meanwhile is a product of the St Helens academy, and having spent time on loan with York last season, he’s made a permanent move to the LNER Community Stadium ahead of 2024 alongside partner Eboni Partington, who joins York Valkyrie.

Among those retained by York are Italy international Brenden Santi (16), Ireland international Ronan Michael (17) and ex-Salford Red Devils and Leigh half-back Ata Hingano (22), with the latter of those contracted until the end of the 2025 season.

The Knights released their squad numbers sporadically over the course of the week via social media, with the only number from 1-31 which remains vacant being 18.

It’s not clear whether York have followed suit, though some clubs – including Super League champions Wigan Warriors – have this year left 18 blank or named it in honour of the club’s fans, aka the 18th man.

Before the Championship gets going in mid-March, Henderson’s side have at least the group stages of the 1895 Cup to play out, drawn against Newcastle Thunder & Wakefield Trinity.

They travel to the North East this afternoon – January 27 – to take on Thunder before playing host to Trinity on February 4.

York Knights 2024 squad numbes

1. Will Dagger

2. Joe Brown

3. Jesse Dee

4. Jimmy Keinhorst

5. AJ Towse

6. Richie Myler

7. Liam Harris

8. Ukuma Ta’ai

9. Will Jubb

10. Conor Fitzsimmons

11. Oli Field

12. Connor Bailey

13. Jordan Thompson

14. Nikau Williams

15. Jack Teanby

16. Brenden Santi

17. Ronan Michael

18.

19. Josh Daley

20. Taylor Pemberton

21. James Cunningham

22. Ata Hingano

23. Myles Harrison

24. Levi Edwards

25. Bailey Antrobus

26. Alex Donaghy

27. Harry Price

28. Brad Ward

29. Jack Potter

30. Harvey Reynolds

31. Francis Coggle

