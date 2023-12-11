Wigan Warriors utility man signs new deal with Super League champions: ‘This is the right place for me right now’

Super League champions Wigan Warriors have announced that utility back Ryan Hampshire has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 28-year-old returned to Wigan for a second spell ahead of the 2023 season on a one-year deal with the option for a further two years whilst recovering from a serious knee injury.

Hampshire, who made three first team appearances for Matt Peet’s side last season, will enter his sixth season with the Warriors in 2024 after previously spending four seasons with the club between 2013 and 2016.

The Wigan academy product featured heavily for the club’s reserves this year, helping the Cherry and Whites win the 2023 Reserves Grand Final.

On signing his new deal, Hampshire said: “This is the right place for me right now.

“Getting to work with these players and under the staff at this club, I am happy to get another opportunity this year playing for Wigan.”

Matt Peet ‘delighted’ to see Ryan Hampshire commit future to Wigan Warriors ‘despite offers from other Super League clubs’

Hampshire was spoken highly of by head coach Peet throughout 2023 for his dedication during the season whilst being out of the team and was praised by outgoing chairman Ian Lenagan during his Gala Dinner speech in October.

On retaining the services of Hampshire for 2024, Peet said: “Ryan has shown an outstanding attitude since his return to the club and even when not selected he was having a positive impact on the group.

“It is important that we have competition for places and strength in depth throughout the squad and Ryan brings this across several positions.

“We are delighted Ryan is staying with us, despite offers from other Super League clubs.”

Wigan have made six new signings ahead of the 2024 campaign – Kruise Leeming (Gold Coast Titans), Adam Keighran (Catalans), Tiaki Chan (Catalans), Sam Walters (Leeds), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Sam Eseh (Wakefield).

